4 of 4 Heiko Prigge/Corbis; (inset) Sam Levin/Retna

The New Bohemian: Sienna Miller

A relative newcomer to the Hollywood scene, Sienna Miller has made a big splash with a relaxed, sexy but still approachable look that is reminiscent of a fresh-faced, beachy-chic Brigitte Bardot. With her understated makeup (slightly smudged black kohl eyeliner and little else) and tousled, wavy hair, Miller has given us a new definition of modern glamour. “Undone is done for Sienna-the idea is to make her look like she did everything herself,” says Miller’s hairstylist Alex Dizon.