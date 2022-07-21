The Dad Sneaker Supermodels Love Just Got a Cool-Girl Makeover in This New Designer Collab

Yes, we know: August is almost here, which also means that summer is nearly over. (Not really, but we like to be dramatic.) There's still plenty of time to soak up the sun and all the warm-weather fun, and even better if you're doing it in summer 2022's trendiest shoes from New Balance, which dropped just in time to carry you through the dog days of summer.

New Balance sneakers have been in the middle of a massive renaissance for years now. Sometimes referred to as the OG dad sneaker brand, its comfy kicks have been spotted on the feet of supermodels, celebs, and, of course, dads alike, and while the brand's assortment has always been A+, there's no denying that its designer sneakers — as in, the styles the brand worked on with another fashion label — have earned the most buzz. (Ahem, looking at you, Staud.)

That's why we're so excited to see the fifth and final New Balance x Staud collection officially come to life. In the past, the two labels worked on designs inspired by tennis and boxing, but this one's got a very summer-y feel: The collection is inspired by the '80s and '90s Southern California surf scene, per the brand's press release.

Courtesy

Shop now: $150; newbalance.com

The collection will include a wide range of activewear apparel, from sports bras with a mini front pocket (a signature Staud touch) to a zip-through dress that easily goes from day to night. But the obvious standout is the reimagined New Balance x Staud XCC-72 unisex sneaker that'll allow you to savor every last bit of summer in comfort and style.

The sure-to-sell-out sneaker is made with a nylon upper and has suede overlays in soft, baby blue tones, with its signature oversize "N" logo designed in a deep navy blue (all colors that hark back on the ocean and the sky.) The surf-inspired kick also has leather heel tabs and a treaded rubber front that will keep you safely on your feet.

While the entire collection is one for the books, the $150 New Balance x Staud sneakers are always a hit. Get your pair ASAP, because they will sell out fast.

Check out more of the collection below.

Courtesy

Shop now: $150; newbalance.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $80; newbalance.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $150; newbalance.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $140; newbalance.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $70; newbalance.com