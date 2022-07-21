The Dad Sneaker Supermodels Love Just Got a Cool-Girl Makeover in This New Designer Collab

Staud x New Balance just launched today, and it’s about to be the “It” shoe of summer.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas

Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 21, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Staud x New Balance
Photo: Courtesy of Staud

Yes, we know: August is almost here, which also means that summer is nearly over. (Not really, but we like to be dramatic.) There's still plenty of time to soak up the sun and all the warm-weather fun, and even better if you're doing it in summer 2022's trendiest shoes from New Balance, which dropped just in time to carry you through the dog days of summer.

New Balance sneakers have been in the middle of a massive renaissance for years now. Sometimes referred to as the OG dad sneaker brand, its comfy kicks have been spotted on the feet of supermodels, celebs, and, of course, dads alike, and while the brand's assortment has always been A+, there's no denying that its designer sneakers — as in, the styles the brand worked on with another fashion label — have earned the most buzz. (Ahem, looking at you, Staud.)

That's why we're so excited to see the fifth and final New Balance x Staud collection officially come to life. In the past, the two labels worked on designs inspired by tennis and boxing, but this one's got a very summer-y feel: The collection is inspired by the '80s and '90s Southern California surf scene, per the brand's press release.

Staud/New Balance Collab Launch
Courtesy

Shop now: $150; newbalance.com

The collection will include a wide range of activewear apparel, from sports bras with a mini front pocket (a signature Staud touch) to a zip-through dress that easily goes from day to night. But the obvious standout is the reimagined New Balance x Staud XCC-72 unisex sneaker that'll allow you to savor every last bit of summer in comfort and style.

The sure-to-sell-out sneaker is made with a nylon upper and has suede overlays in soft, baby blue tones, with its signature oversize "N" logo designed in a deep navy blue (all colors that hark back on the ocean and the sky.) The surf-inspired kick also has leather heel tabs and a treaded rubber front that will keep you safely on your feet.

While the entire collection is one for the books, the $150 New Balance x Staud sneakers are always a hit. Get your pair ASAP, because they will sell out fast.

Check out more of the collection below.

Staud/New Balance Collab Launch
Courtesy

Shop now: $150; newbalance.com

Staud/New Balance Collab Launch
Courtesy

Shop now: $80; newbalance.com

Staud/New Balance Collab Launch
Courtesy

Shop now: $150; newbalance.com

Staud/New Balance Collab Launch
Courtesy

Shop now: $140; newbalance.com

Staud/New Balance Collab Launch
Courtesy

Shop now: $70; newbalance.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Early PD New Balance Sneakers Sale
Comfy Sneakers From This Hailey Bieber- and Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand Are Up to 47% Off at Amazon
JW Pei Supermodel Bag Prime Day Sale
The Under-$100 Croissant Bag That's Famous Among Supermodels Is Even Cheaper Right Now
Amazon Secretly Put Designer Clothes and Shoes on Sale for Up to 52% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Secretly Put Designer Clothes and Shoes on Sale for Up to 52% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Incredible Early Fashion Deals for Up to 62% Off Before Prime Day Begins
Early Prime Day activewear and Adidas sneakers sale
You Can Get Activewear and Adidas Sneakers for Up to 65% Off in This Early Prime Day Deal
Prime Day Day 1 Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying This Prime Day
Amazon Designer Outlet Prime Day Deals
Amazon's Designer Outlet Just Discounted Celebrity-Favorite Brands Up to 50% for Prime Day
Cariuma Skate Sneaker Launch
Cariuma Just Dropped Its Most-Requested Shoe to Date: A Comfy Slip-On Sneaker That's Bound to Sell Out
Reebok Early Amazon Prime Deal
Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, and Every Supermodel Owns This Sneaker That's on Sale Early for Prime Day
Allbirds x Rosie Assoulin
Hollywood's Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Just Dropped a $60 Designer Pool Slide
I’m Convinced I Found the Best Sneakers for Commuting — and They’re Under $100
I'm Convinced I Found the Best Sneakers for Commuting — and They're Under $100
Miu Miu x New Balance
Supermodels Can't Stop Wearing These Sneakers From 30 Years Ago, and Now They're on the Runway
Mansur Gavriel Shoe Launch
The Famous Sneakers Worn by Supermodels and Royals Just Got a Jennifer Garner-Approved Makeover
Splash News
Rihanna Just Wore a $4,500 Outfit With Casual $90 Sneakers
Cariuma Summer Sneakers
Helen Mirren's Comfy Canvas Sneakers Just Dropped in Two New Summer Shades
FP Movement x Hoka Slides
These Cushy $50 Slides From a Celebrity- and Podiatrist-Approved Brand Are About to Sell Out Everywhere