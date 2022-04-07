I'm Convinced I Found the Best Sneakers for Commuting — and They're Under $100

For the past two years, my "commute" to work has consisted of the three steps between my bed and my desk. Now that I'm going back to the office and actually leaving the 500 square feet of my apartment, I need comfortable shoes to get my feet used to long distances again. But, of course, I'm not willing to sacrifice style, so I landed on the New Balance 997H sneakers. They're ridiculously comfortable with a fashionable flair, and you can get them for $90 on Amazon.