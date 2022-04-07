I'm Convinced I Found the Best Sneakers for Commuting — and They're Under $100
For the past two years, my "commute" to work has consisted of the three steps between my bed and my desk. Now that I'm going back to the office and actually leaving the 500 square feet of my apartment, I need comfortable shoes to get my feet used to long distances again. But, of course, I'm not willing to sacrifice style, so I landed on the New Balance 997H sneakers. They're ridiculously comfortable with a fashionable flair, and you can get them for $90 on Amazon.
New Balance sneakers have recently been taking Hollywood by storm. Just last week, Jennifer Aniston wore a pair of the brand's popular 327 sneakers, and before that, both Katie Holmes and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted wearing various versions of New Balance treads. So, when it came time to find back-to-office shoes, I knew I had to try out the trend.
Available in nine color combinations, the New Balance 997H sneakers have plush insoles that don't require any breaking-in time, mesh panels on the sides to prevent your feet from overheating, and lightweight rubber outsoles with anti-slip traction. The upper part has a colorblocked design and the classic New Balance "N" on both sides.
One of my favorite things about these sneakers is that I can wear them with everything from sweats to skirts. On the weekends, you can find me walking around New York City wearing leggings, an oversized sweatshirt, and my New Balance 997s. To work, I wear my sneakers with either a pair of straight-leg jeans and a sweater or a midi skirt and a cropped blouse. And as we head into spring and summer, I can picture myself throwing on the New Balance shoes with a flowy sundress and a denim jacket.
There's nothing worse than dealing with foot pain through an entire day at work, so I highly recommend investing in a comfortable pair of sneakers as you head back into the office. And if you ask me, it doesn't get better than New Balance. Shop the 997H sneakers for $90 on Amazon, below.
