Out of 2,000+ New Amazon Fashion Arrivals This Month, These Are the 10 Pieces Worth Shopping
When it comes to keeping up with the latest style trends, I like to take a look at Amazon's new fashion arrivals storefront. The clothing section features trendy drops from both popular and under-the-radar brands, and it's recently been refreshed to include over 2,000 new launches.
This month's theme? Smocked clothing and comfy, eye-catching shoes. Dresses with smock bodices are still going strong thanks to Kate Middleton's influence, and now pants with smocked waist bands are starting to pop up, too. You'll also notice tons of fun-but-supportive shoes, like these funky Fila sneakers and cushy cloud slides, all over the storefront.
Below, shop the 10 best Amazon fashion arrivals worth adding to your cart right now:
- Yanekop Palazzo Smocked Trousers With Pockets, $27
- Fila Oakmont Tracer Sneakers, $65–$70
- Fnauvsi Cloud Slide Sandals, $21–$22
- Beaufident Boho Tie-Back Ruffle Dress, $25–$30
- PrettyGarden Square-Neck Smock Maxi Dress, $29
- Anrabess Smocked Babydoll Mini Dress, $34
- Anrabess One-Shoulder Pleated Midi Dress, $34
- Hycredi Rectangle Sunglasses, 2-Pack, $11 with coupon (Originally $16)
- ReachMe Palazzo Bowtie-Front Pants, $23–$30
- Minshluu Open-Toe Wedge Sandals, $39–$45
I hope you have room in your closet because there are so many dresses you won't want to miss out on from this new fashion drop. If you have yet to add a smocked dress to your warm weather wardrobe, there are lots of good options to choose from, like this prairie-style gingham-print dress with a cheeky back tie, or this mini babydoll dress from customer-loved brand Anrabess that comes in seven spring-perfect colors.
A new trend in this month's latest fashion arrivals is smocked pants, which I'll personally be buying ASAP. Made with polyester linen, these Yanekop palazzo pants have a high-rise smock waistband and two pockets, and come in 26 fun colors from bright red to sky blue. Shoppers say they're "super comfy" and "good quality."
Colorful shoes are a major spring trend this year, and it's hard to take your eyes off of Fila's latest sneakers. The celebrity-loved brand has been worn by everyone from Hailey Bieber to Emily Ratajkowski and is known for its chunky, controversial sneakers. Fila's Oakmont Tracer shoes come in unique color combos — this pair features watermelon pink, lime green, and bright blue, complete with a fun speckled sole.
If you're looking to take more of the platform slide route, these vibrant sandals from new brand Fnauvsi are a little different than your usual pool slides thanks to the scrunchy upper band. One shopper has already called them "perfect" and said they're like "walking on a comfy cloud."
