Out of 2,000+ New Amazon Fashion Arrivals This Month, These Are the 10 Pieces Worth Shopping

I hope you have room in your closet because there are so many dresses you won't want to miss out on from this new fashion drop. If you have yet to add a smocked dress to your warm weather wardrobe, there are lots of good options to choose from, like this prairie-style gingham-print dress with a cheeky back tie, or this mini babydoll dress from customer-loved brand Anrabess that comes in seven spring-perfect colors.