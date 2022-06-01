Out of 4,000+ New Amazon Fashion Arrivals This Month, These Are the 10 Pieces Worth Shopping
I feel like I'm constantly building my summer wardrobe throughout the season, even though I already have more than enough dresses, swimsuits, and sandals. But I'm a sucker for a comfy wide-leg jumpsuit and a cute pair of shoes, so here we are. If your summer wardrobe is feeling a little lackluster, there are over 4,000 new fashion arrivals at Amazon that should help. I went through it all and found the best 10 finds worth adding to your cart, below:
- Trendy Queen Flowy Athletic Shorts, $22
- Bsubseach Print Summer Cover Up, $25 with coupon (Originally $28)
- Joomra Pillow Slippers, $27
- Cupshe One Piece High Neck Zipper Swimsuit, $30
- Cupshe One Piece V-Neck Ruffle Swimsuit, $33
- Roylamp Swiss Dot V-Neck Ruffle Dress, $35
- Anrabess Smocked One Shoulder Cutout Maxi Dress, $36
- Zesica Smocked Tie Straps Maxi Dress, $37 with coupon (Originally $39)
- Cushionaire Neptune Brained Low Block Heel, $40
- Caracilia One Shoulder Jumpsuit with Pockets, $40
The Caracilia One Shoulder Jumpsuit is definitely a standout launch — the trendy piece is the hottest women's jumpsuit release right now. Made out of 100 percent rayon that shoppers say looks like linen and is "breathable," the wide-leg jumpsuit has a stretchy smocked backside and two pockets. It comes in 17 colors including brown, white, cyan, and pink. Customers say it's "very flattering," "soft and flowy," and can be worn anywhere from a "fancy dinner" to a baby shower.
If you do plan on adding the jumpsuit to your cart for an occasion like a summer wedding, these braided block heels would be the perfect match for it (or anything else, really). The versatile sandals come from popular brand Cushionaire, which is known on Amazon for its comfy, supportive, and affordable shoes. Made with a soft vegan leather, the braided heels have padded memory foam insoles and a low 1-inch heel. One shopper called them "beautiful" and gave them a "10/10" for quality and cuteness.
Smocked dresses are still reigning the new arrivals section just like they have been the last two months. If you haven't hopped on the trend yet, Zesica's new maxi dress is a lightweight and "flattering" find that comes in 19 fun prints including gingham and florals. Another Amazon customer-loved brand, Anrabess, has added yet another smocked one shoulder dress to its lineup, this time with a cheeky side cutout.
Check out the entirety of this month's new Amazon fashion arrivals, here.