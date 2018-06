Never Wonder What To Wear Again

4 of 6 Mark Metcalfe/Getty; Munawar Hosainm/Startraksphoto.com

Classic Pencil Skirt

This lean silhouette-it should be body-skimming but not too tight-can take you from 9 to 5 and well beyond. To keep it from looking too conservative, lose the jacket and roll up your sleeves. Amp up the cool factor with poppy-red lips and chunky shoes. At night don't be afraid to wear a top that shows a little skin.