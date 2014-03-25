Never Be At A Loss Where (or What) To Eat Again

Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:48 pm
Chefs Feed
Free on iTunes; or chefsfeed.com.
Download this app to get the scoop on where your favorite chefs, including culinary superstars like Mario Batali and Thomas Keller, are eating across the country (and what they ordered).
Foodgawker
Free for iTunes; or foodgawker.com.
This site and app cherry-picks the most tantalizing-looking dishes and related recipes from the Web, then compiles them into a massive and easily sortable photo gallery. Just French toast sticks, please.
Ness
Free for iTunes; or likeness.com.
This simple-to-navigate app (there’s also a site) sifts through thousands of restaurant listings across the country to serve up dining recommendations based on where you are and what you’re in the mood to eat.
