Net-a-Porter's Exclusive 11-Piece Capsule Collection with Zimmermann Launches 

Australian brand Zimmermann is celebrating a decade-long partnership with Net-a-Porter, which means new limited-edition pieces designed just for us.

Beginning July 4, the brands have released an exclusive 11-piece collection of swimwear, party dresses, and jumpsuits just in time for summer travel.

“Our idea was to create a capsule collection for Net-a-Porter that was inspired by some of our favorite pieces featured on site over the past ten years,” says senior buyer Maria Williams. “We were inspired by the idea of ten years of amazing travel, ten years of great parties and ten years of long summers. It was nice to go back through some past collections and find those little details in an embroidery, or the cut of a swimsuit or a silhouette that still felt right for now. I really love the color palette and fabric choices we’ve made—I just want to grab the whole collection and pack it in my bag to go on holidays.”

From multi-tasking jumpsuits to beautifully designed swimwear pieces, now’s the time to bulk up your wardrobe before the collection sells out. The Zimmermann x Net-a-Porter pieces start at $280 and are available for a limited time at Net-a-Porter. Check out a few of our favorites, below.

Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Guipure lace dress, $1650

Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Empire ruffled triangle bikini, $740

Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Wrap effect silk playsuit, $900