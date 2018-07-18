Earlier this summer, the fashion set (Alexa Chung, Brandon Maxwell, Harley Viera Newton ...) gathered together in Tulum at the Hotel Escencia for an eco-conscious weekend hosted by Net-a-Porter. In partnership with Parley for the Oceans, the trip was in part to continue the brand's great work with ocean conservation, and in part, to gather a pretty fabulous group of people together around a highly curated vacation shop.
RELATED: Net-a-Porter Wants You To Get Excited About These 6 Brands
Lisa Aiken, Retail Fashion Director for Net-a-Porter, along with her team, put together a JET-A-PORTER vacation shop, which included some of Net's best-selling summer brands: like Alexandre Birman, Rhode Resort, Poppy Lissiman, Solid & Striped (to name a few). Always one to champion new designers at a variety of price points, the shop offered guests an opportunity to explore, learn, and most importantly, try on. And from arrival (guests were welcomed by a local mariachi band) through cocktails and a disco party played by DJ Ross One (will fire dancers, because, duh), guests were dressed to the nines in summer's must-have brands.
Here, Aiken herself lets us in on some retail secrets. These are the seven brands you should shop and pack for your summer vacation.