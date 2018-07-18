Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Earlier this summer, the fashion set (Alexa Chung, Brandon Maxwell, Harley Viera Newton ...) gathered together in Tulum at the Hotel Escencia for an eco-conscious weekend hosted by Net-a-Porter. In partnership with Parley for the Oceans, the trip was in part to continue the brand's great work with ocean conservation, and in part, to gather a pretty fabulous group of people together around a highly curated vacation shop.

Lisa Aiken, Retail Fashion Director for Net-a-Porter, along with her team, put together a JET-A-PORTER vacation shop, which included some of Net's best-selling summer brands: like Alexandre Birman, Rhode Resort, Poppy Lissiman, Solid & Striped (to name a few). Always one to champion new designers at a variety of price points, the shop offered guests an opportunity to explore, learn, and most importantly, try on. And from arrival (guests were welcomed by a local mariachi band) through cocktails and a disco party played by DJ Ross One (will fire dancers, because, duh), guests were dressed to the nines in summer's must-have brands.

Here, Aiken herself lets us in on some retail secrets. These are the seven brands you should shop and pack for your summer vacation.