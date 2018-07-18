These Are The Brands Every Instagram Star is Bringing on Vacation

Net-a-Porter
Ruthie Friedlander
Jul 18, 2018 @ 4:00 pm
Earlier this summer, the fashion set (Alexa Chung, Brandon Maxwell, Harley Viera Newton ...) gathered together in Tulum at the Hotel Escencia for an eco-conscious weekend hosted by Net-a-Porter. In partnership with Parley for the Oceans, the trip was in part to continue the brand's great work with ocean conservation, and in part, to gather a pretty fabulous group of people together around a highly curated vacation shop.

Lisa Aiken, Retail Fashion Director for Net-a-Porter, along with her team, put together a JET-A-PORTER vacation shop, which included some of Net's best-selling summer brands: like Alexandre Birman, Rhode Resort, Poppy Lissiman, Solid & Striped (to name a few). Always one to champion new designers at a variety of price points, the shop offered guests an opportunity to explore, learn, and most importantly, try on. And from arrival (guests were welcomed by a local mariachi band) through cocktails and a disco party played by DJ Ross One (will fire dancers, because, duh), guests were dressed to the nines in summer's must-have brands.

Here, Aiken herself lets us in on some retail secrets. These are the seven brands you should shop and pack for your summer vacation.

1 of 7 Net-a-Porter

Faithfull the Brand

"Faithfull the Brand is such a vacation no-brainer. The collection consists of easy pieces at a great price point. Faithfull’s whimsical dresses and rompers are perfect to take away on vacation and throw on over a swimsuit. I also love that you can bring their pieces from the beach to town. It’s really the best of both worlds with a laidback, cool vibe that doesn’t feel too dressed up."

2 of 7 Net-a-Porter

Hunza G

"Hunza G is my go-to swim brand this summer for reinvented classics that are extremely flattering. My favorite style is their one piece, which has a higher '80s-inspired leg that instantly lengthens."

3 of 7 Net-a-Porter

Kalita

"Kalita makes the most dramatic and beautiful dresses that anyone could possibly ask for. I take my Kalita dress from the beach to the evening by pairing it WITH gold jewelry and summer flats. The cut is very dramatic and statement-making. I think it’s important to get a lot of use out of your vacation pieces because you only wear them a few times a year. Kalita makes dresses and kaftans that you’ll be excited to wear this summer and in years to come."

4 of 7 Net-a-Porter

Three Graces London

"Linen and natural fabrics are massive trends this season, and few do it better than Three Graces London. They have relaxed and romantic silhouettes that are naturally quite flattering and a true vacation staple. With a London, cool girl vibe, Three Graces has quickly become one of my beach-destination essentials."

5 of 7 Net-a-Porter

Paravel

"My favorite carry-on bag this summer is from Paravel. I plan on bringing it with me on all of my weekend getaways as it’s the perfect size. The brand is incredibly chic with an understated element of luxury."

6 of 7 Net-a-Porter

Sensi Studio

"The hat is the ultimate vacation accessory and Sensi Studio does them very well. The Lady Ibiza hat is great because it hides beach hair and protects your skin. The wider the brim, the better!"

7 of 7 Net-a-Porter

St. Agni

"St. Agni is a little brand we found in Australia that has the most comfortable hand-woven slides. The aesthetic is very natural, which pairs well with linen and cotton dresses. I can’t get enough of the tan Paris Leather Slippers."

