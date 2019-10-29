Here’s What Really Rich People Will Be Buying This Holiday Season

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The holidays aren't all about gifts. They're about spending time with the ones you love. And if you happen to have an extra 18 grand, you can spend that quality time at the Four Seasons in Budapest, thanks to Net-a-Porter.

The retailer just released its fantasy gifts for 2019, and on the list is a two-person trip to Budapest that includes a two-night stay at the Four Season Gresham Palace along with a spa experience featuring one of splurge-worthy beauty brand Omorovicza. The gift costs $18,500 and includes full-body and face treatments. Oh, and Omorovicza will send its entire range of products to the purchaser's house, including new items that haven't even been released to the public yet. Sounds like a beauty lover's dream come true, right?

Image zoom Courtesy

The trip also includes free breakfast, a personal driver, a boat trip, two box tickets to the Opera (casual, right?), and dinner with the actual founders of Omorovicza. Yeah, that's what happens when you're rich rich.

Image zoom Courtesy

For fashion lovers who like to travel, Net-a-Porter has joined forces with high-end athleisure brand Bogner. For $20,355, you can indulge on a trip to Austria that includes a stay at the brand's Chalet in Priesteregg, and Bogner gear for skiing.

Image zoom Courtesy

Meanwhile, Aquazzura — yes, the label responsible for Meghan Markle's best shoes — has curated the ultimate high-heel experience with a trip to designer Aquazzura's home in Florence. The brand will also create a completely custom shoe for the lucky person who receives this $8,110 gift.

Image zoom Courtesy

For $90,500, Net-a-Porter's selling access to a personal shopper, who will help the lucky recipient build the ultimate holiday wardrobe. In addition to adding the newest styles to his or her closet, the personal shopper will help organize and rearrange everything, too.

Image zoom Courtesy

If you're a diehard shoe lover, the next fantasy gift is definitely a dream come true. It's a year-long monthly shoe-delivery program for $13,000. Each designer shoe will come hand-picked by your very own personal shopper.

Image zoom Courtesy

The most expensive gift in the collection involves diamonds. Lots of diamonds. Jessica McCormack put together a dreamy heirloom jewelry box that legit could be considered a treasure trove. It includes 17 of Jessica McCormack's most-coveted jewelry pieces, from rings to necklaces to charm bracelets covered in diamonds for $294,900. No big, right?