Net-a-Porter x Chloé Is Here with Dreamy ’70s Vacay Vibes

If you’re on the hunt for bohemian summer-ready pieces, then the newest Chloé collection for Net-a-Porter quite literally has you covered. Launching globally today exclusively on net-a-porter.com, the new Chloé capsule is an ode to a breezy Ibiza vacay in the sunny '70s.

The dreamy collection features floaty silhouettes, boho metallics, and floral firework prints, matching Chloé’s signature romantic free spirit vibe.

Hop over to net-a-porter.com to shop this exclusive 26 piece collection with prices starting at $355, or shop our favorite picks below.