Net-a-Porter x Chloé Is Here with Dreamy ’70s Vacay Vibes

Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER
Kim Duong
May 18, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

If you’re on the hunt for bohemian summer-ready pieces, then the newest Chloé collection for Net-a-Porter quite literally has you covered. Launching globally today exclusively on net-a-porter.com, the new Chloé capsule is an ode to a breezy Ibiza vacay in the sunny '70s.

The dreamy collection features floaty silhouettes, boho metallics, and floral firework prints, matching Chloé’s signature romantic free spirit vibe.

Hop over to net-a-porter.com to shop this exclusive 26 piece collection with prices starting at $355, or shop our favorite picks below.

1 of 10 Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER

GOLD NILE BAG

$1,815 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER

FRINGE PONCHO

$1,795 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER

TASSEL NECKLACE

$755 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER

FLORAL METALLIC MAXI

$3,950 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER

GOLD-TONE SUNGLASSES

$525 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER

cropped embroidered jeans

$1,095 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER

BOW-DETAILED LEATHER SANDALS

$910 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER

RUFFLED LACE AND CHIFFON DRESS

$3,750 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER

PATCHWORK DREW MINI SHOULDER BAG

$2,715 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER

GOLD FRINGE HOOP EARRINGS

$620 SHOP NOW

