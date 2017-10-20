A $5,695 French-Fry Purse and More Fancy Gifts That the Rich Are Buying for Christmas

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Oct 20, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

The season for giving (and spending a ton of money) is almost here. And the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book has the fanciest gifts. For 10 years, the retailer has been showcasing the most drool-worthy presents available, and they really outdid themselves this year.

Of course, your usual fancy jewels are on the roster, but there are also some unexpected items—like an over-the-top water bottle (yes, a water bottle) and a purse that's shaped like a french-fry carton covered in blinding crystals.

VIDEO: 5 Outrageous Neiman Marcus Holiday Gifts

 

 

The big spenders are not holding back this year. Keep scrolling to find out about the craziest, most luxurious gifts from the Neiman Marcus Christmas Book.

1 of 20 Courtesy

Bayco Zambian Emerald & Diamond Ring in Platinum

Here's what over 15 carats of emeralds and diamonds looks like. And no, that price tag is not a typo.

$640,000 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 20 Courtesy

Jay Strongwater Santa's Musical Workshop Figurine

Why buy a $10 Santa Claus figurine when you can have this hand-painted option that's set with Swarovski crystals?

$3,800 SHOP NOW
3 of 20 Courtesy

Roe Caviar Sturgeon Caviar

Measly tins of popcorn aren't going to cut it, if you really want to impress. But you can score a few scoops of caviar for $695. 

$695 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 20 Courtesy

Viktor & Rolf Limited Edition Flowerbomb with Swarovski Crystals

Perfume isn't only made for smelling good. The bottles are legit art pieces, and this one is the Mona Lisa.

$2,500 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 20 Courtesy

AERIN Shagreen Mahjong Set

Here's a card-game set that will impress all of your guests this holiday season.

$1,250 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 20 Courtesy

La Mer Genaissance de La Mer

The brand that supermodels—like Naomi Campbell—swearby has launched a new serum that's made to literally give your skin new life. 

$630 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 20 Courtesy

S'well Brilliance 17-oz. Reusable Bottle

Hey, water just tastes better when you're drinking it from a pink, Swarovski-encrusted bottle.

$1,500 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 20 Courtesy

Ralph Lauren Home Paxton Mixology Box

Ralph Lauren Home made cocktail making super chic with this leather and wood set.
$4,995 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 20 Courtesy

Judith Leiber Couture French Fries Rainbow Clutch Bag

The french-fry lover in your life will enjoy this magical clutch without worrying about the calories.

$5,695 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 20 Courtesy

Ermenegildo Zegna Pelle Tessuto Woven Calf Leather Domino Set

Here's the classiest set of dominos you'll ever see.

$1,195 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 20 Courtesy

Daum Lhiver en Soi Figurine

Every posh home needs a chic figurine. This French design will make a classy statement on any shelf.

$6,500 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 20 Courtesy

Elisabeth Weinstock Matte Snakeskin Baseball Bat

Baseball fans will definitely appreciate this Italian-made bat.

$850 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 20 Courtesy

MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Moose Head

What's better than having a giant faux moose head hanging on your wall? How about a chic checkered print one that costs a cool $15,000.

$15,000 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 20 Courtesy

Chopard Happy Spirit 18k White Gold Diamond Y-Drop Statement Necklace

698 diamonds. That's all I'm going to say.

$118,560 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 20 Courtesy

CHANEL SUBLIMAGE LE COFFRET ULTIMATE SKIN REGENERA

After you treat your skin with the anti-aging benefits of these moisturizers, you can keep the luxurious box to store trinkets and jewelry.

$625 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 20 Courtesy

Assael Angel Skin Coral/Diamond Earrings

Here's a gorgeous pair of earrings that will make any lady feel like royalty.

$100,000 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 20 Courtesy

Assouline Publishing Impossible Collection of Golf

This is the ultimate coffee table book for golf lovers. It includes 200 pages that explore the world's most fascinating golf courses.

$945 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
18 of 20 Courtesy

Chopard Happy Diamond Butterfly 18k Rose Gold Amethyst & Pink Sapphire Watch

The name of this luxurious timepiece says it all. Unwrapping this beautiful watch would make anyone feel happy.

$29,590 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
19 of 20 Courtesy

BrewArt BeerDroid Beer Brewing Station

$835 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
20 of 20 Courtesy

PIAGET Possession 18K White Gold Diamond Open Bangle

And this 10.65-carat diamond bracelet is blinding.

$70,000 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!