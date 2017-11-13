Navy Is The New Black When It Comes To Footwear

Tired of wearing a lot of black when it comes to your footwear, but not sure that a bold hue is for you? Look to navy to help you venture out of your comfort zone. It's incredibly versatile and can be casual or pair nicely with a ballgown. We gathered 11 essential styles that every woman should have in her shoe closet. Whether you're off for a casual weekend ahead or a black tie affair, opt for navy. We promise you wont be disappointed.

VIDEO: 30 Boots in 60 Seconds