Navy Is The New Black When It Comes To Footwear

Tired of wearing a lot of black when it comes to your footwear, but not sure that a bold hue is for you? Look to navy to help you venture out of your comfort zone. It's incredibly versatile and can be casual or pair nicely with a ballgown. We gathered 11 essential styles that every woman should have in her shoe closet. Whether you're off for a casual weekend ahead or a black tie affair, opt for navy. We promise you wont be disappointed.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Midi Booties

These will bring your cropped, flare pants to new heights.

2 of 11 Courtesy

Slingback Kitten Heels

Nothing says feminine like a touch of velvet.

3 of 11 Courtesy

Combat Boot

For a subtle spin on the edgy combat, opt for navy. 

4 of 11 Courtesy

Embellished Mules

Evening shoes for day or night are always a must. 

5 of 11 Courtesy

Classic Sneaker

Common Projects hits the fashion and comfort mark with these. 

6 of 11 Courtesy

Block Heels

Suede is the perfect material to take you from season to season. 

7 of 11 Courtesy

Satin Loafers

Minimal and chic, the perfect silhouette for any outfit day or night.

8 of 11 Courtesy

Cold Weather Boot

Sleek and rugged, these faux fur boots will take you through the chilliest of days. 

9 of 11 Courtesy

Velvet Slides

For those days you want a little extra comfort but don't want to forgo style. 

10 of 11 Courtesy

Kitten Heels

Classic and ultra feminine. 

11 of 11 Courtesy

Strappy Heel

This is guaranteed to add the perfect amount of sexy to any look. 

