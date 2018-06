1 of 7 MCV Photo, Imaxtree

WHY WE LOVE IT

A wide-eyed aura of discovery permeates all these clothes, as if designers had suddenly escaped their studios to marvel at landscapes, forests, jungles, aviaries, horizons and overgrown gardens. More than mere flower power, these prints celebrate the wonders of the environment we need to cherish.



HOW TO WEAR IT

There is a lot going on here, so fabrics should be light enough to respond to a breeze. Shapes shouldn?t constrict but flow away from the body. Keep jewelry minimal, hair pinned close. Choose shoes heavy enough to keep you earthbound. Note: Neither strictly for day nor evening, these clothes are special. You?ll feel the same way.



Photos: (left to right) Carolina Herrera, Suno, Dolce & Gabbana, Dries Van Noten