These Moisturizing Gel Socks With 2,000 Five-Star Ratings Will Get Your Feet Ready for Sandal Season
Few things in life make me cringe like dry, cracked heels. Yet no matter how many times I file and moisturize them, my heels never seem to get the hydration memo. With sandal season right around the corner, I did what any shopping writer would do in my situation: A quick Amazon search for the best products for dry feet. And the answer appeared in the form of a pair of cozy socks.
Recommended by more than 2,000 shoppers, the moisturizing socks are lined with a slow-release gel that treats feet with vitamins E and F, shea butter, and aloe vera. This moisturizing combo reduces inflammation and locks in moisture to give you "baby soft feet," per one shopper. And while most socks ignore your digits, this design has slots for your toes, ensuring the gel reaches every crack and crevice. To make the most of the socks, the brand recommends applying foot cream and wearing the socks for a 20-minute period at least two to three times per week.
Shop now: $20; amazon.com
If, like me, the thought of doing an exfoliating foot mask that makes your skin peel freaks you out, these moisturizing socks are your perfect alternative. You won't see results overnight, but if you make the 20-minute treatments a regular part of your routine, your feet will become softer and smoother over time (with minimal commitment). That's enough to convince me to add them to my cart.
Of course, the reviews help. Hundreds of people wrote about their positive experiences with the gel socks. One shopper said "these socks bring the spa to you," adding that their "feet were baby soft for days." Another mentioned that they're also "easy to clean," and you simply have to "hand wash them, inside and out, with cool water and antibacterial soap" before letting them air dry. What's more, a third person went so far as to call them "magical." A $20 fuzzy sock cure for dry feet? Magical is right.
None of us should let dry, callused heels stop us from wearing sandals and slides this spring. Instead, let's just all invest in the NatraCure Gel Socks and live our best, hydrated lives.