These Moisturizing Gel Socks With 2,000 Five-Star Ratings Will Get Your Feet Ready for Sandal Season

Recommended by more than 2,000 shoppers, the moisturizing socks are lined with a slow-release gel that treats feet with vitamins E and F, shea butter, and aloe vera. This moisturizing combo reduces inflammation and locks in moisture to give you "baby soft feet," per one shopper. And while most socks ignore your digits, this design has slots for your toes, ensuring the gel reaches every crack and crevice. To make the most of the socks, the brand recommends applying foot cream and wearing the socks for a 20-minute period at least two to three times per week.