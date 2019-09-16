Nordstrom’s Top-Rated Bra Is Even Cheaper Than It Was During the Anniversary Sale

Image zoom Instagram/NatoriCompany

Spring cleaning is widely acknowledged, but nesting season doesn’t quite get the recognition it deserves. In the window between Labor Day and the actual, official start of fall on the autumn equinox, I’m predictably hit with the urge to get my belongings in order.

This past weekend, I took ‘out with the old, in with the new’ to heart — installing new spice racks, re-upping my nail polish remover, and sorting through my closet for everything that no longer belonged. Above any other category, my bra drawer took the biggest hit.

So, after an evening of decimating my collection and finding myself with very few options left to choose from, imagine my excitement at seeing that Nordstrom’s top-rated bra was marked down even further than it had been during the Anniversary Sale.

The Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra has nearly 3,000 perfect ratings from diehard reviewers, and is an editor favorite, especially for those with larger busts. But even more unfathomably, this humble t-shirt bra has a huge celebrity check of approval — Lady Gaga once wore it as the star of an outfit at a Grammy’s party.

RELATED: The 14 Most Comfortable Bras, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

This supremely comfortable underwire bra usually retails for $68, and during Nordstrom’s biggest yearly sale, it was marked down to $45. Today, though, you can miraculously find it for as low as $34 — that’s half off.

Depending on the size and shade selected — including Antique Tint, Warm White, Dahlia, and Deep Navy — you can shop the bra for 40 to 50 percent off.

Naturally, I’m adding a few different colors to my cart for a fully refreshed fall wardrobe base. Shop this top-rated bra for up to half off at Nordstrom.com.