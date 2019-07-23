Lady Gaga Once Wore This Cult-Loved Bra as a Whole Outfit — and It’s Over $20 Off Today

Image zoom Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

High drama and technical comfort rarely intersect. Fashion’s most showbiz-y endeavors — red carpet events, the literal stage — care little for the creature comforts of its star dressers . Take Kim Kardashian’s campy corset that very nearly knocked her out at this year’s Met Gala — it wasn’t exactly constructed with all-day wearability front of mind.

But while rare, the overlap of showstopping glam and actual comfort isn’t impossible. And we can’t think of a better example than Lady Gaga’s Grammy’s after-party outfit. Dressed in little more than a fascinator and a set of striking undies, the A Star Is Born lead dazzled crowds at DJ Mark Ronson’s Club Heartbreak Grammy After Party per usual —but this time she had the luxury of doing so in one of the most highly regarded, cult-loved bras known to women everywhere.

The Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is a favorite among reviewers and fashion editors (especially those with larger busts), and Gaga put it front and center in an outfit worn on one of the biggest music industry nights of the year.

The lightly lined plunge bra features a gorgeous lace trim that extends all the way around the band, with a hint of mesh paneling at the very tip of the cups. The smooth surface and holistic support makes this bra just as perfect for wearing underneath a t-shirt as for wearing peeking out behind a sheer top (or nothing at all).

With over 2,700 near-perfect ratings on Nordstrom, it’s apparent that reviewers are passionate about the life-changing power of this particular bra.

“This may well be the most comfortable bra I have ever owned,” writes one buyer. “I don't know how Natori designers did it, but it supports my DDs and I don't notice it's on! I did have to size up on the band to a 36 (it does run small) but I don't care one bit. I am so sad I did not discover Natori sooner... I feel like this is life altering.”

This beloved bra usually retails for $68, but today, thanks to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, it’s marked down to just $45 — by far one of our favorite deals from the entire sale event.

Shop the Lady Gaga-approved, cult-loved bra in Antique Tint, Cosmetic, Dahlia, or Deep Navy for just $45 at Nordstrom.com.