Natalie Portman's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Olivia Bahou
May 16, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
<p>At the Miss Dior Perfume Launch, 2017</p>
At the Miss Dior Perfume Launch, 2017

Portman looked elegant in a blue velvet Dior gown in her return to the public eye, less than three months after welcoming her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied. The mom-of-two completed her look with a loose chignon and strappy Dior sandals to launch the Miss Dior fragrance at Château de La Colle Noire in France.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>At the&nbsp;2015 Toronto International Film Festival</p>
At the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival

The star mom stunned at the Toronto premiere of her film, A Tale of Love and Darkness, in a nude one-shoulder gown and bold pink lip.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>At the 2015 Cannes Film Festival</p>
At the 2015 Cannes Film Festival

The actress was a vision in red at the 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival, where she attended the opening ceremony and Standing Tall premiere. She paired her strapless column dress with a sleek blowout and diamond drop earrings, giving off a classic Hollywood vibe.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>At the 2015 <em>Vanity Fair&nbsp;</em>Oscar Party</p>
At the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

At the 2015 Academy Awards, Portman stunned in a white long-sleeved sheath dress with green drop earrings. A side-parted updo and soft pink lip completed the look.

Brian To/WENN
<p>At the&nbsp;Berlin premiere of&nbsp;<em>As We Were Dreaming</em></p>
At the Berlin premiere of As We Were Dreaming

At the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival, the actress looked like a princess in a light pink strapless dress with a tribal print peeking through.

Isa Foltin/Getty
<p>At the Berlin premiere of&nbsp;<em>Knight of Cups</em></p>
At the Berlin premiere of Knight of Cups

At the German premiere of her film, Portman stunned in a strapless mixed media gown featuring a velvet bodice and ruffled satin skirt.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
<p>At the Berlin premiere of&nbsp;<em>Thor: The Dark World</em></p>
At the Berlin premiere of Thor: The Dark World

At the German premiere of her new film, Portman channeled Cinderella in a strapless light blue dress. She accessorized with a black belt, stunning statement ring, and sleek updo.

Zumapress
<p>At the 2013 New York City Ballet Fall Gala</p>
At the 2013 New York City Ballet Fall Gala

The stunning mom perfected the art of colorblocking at the 2013 New York City Ballet Fall Gala in a strapless dress featuring blocks of periwinkle, marigold, and charcoal. Her windswept blowout gave the look an ethereal feel.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
<p>At the 2013&nbsp;<em>Vanity Fair&nbsp;</em>Oscar party</p>
At the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar party

The Black Swan star stunned in a white gown with a black asymmetrical bow at the 2013 Oscars. Her green drop earrings were the perfect complement to the black and white dress.

Hubert Boesl/LANDOV​
<p>At the 2012 New York City Ballet Spring Gala</p>
At the 2012 New York City Ballet Spring Gala

The actress selected a navy halter gown with tulle tiers for the New York City Ballet's 2012 Spring Gala. She paired the dress with a soft updo, showing off its unique neckline.

PacificCoastNews.com
<p>At the 2012 Academy Awards</p>
At the 2012 Academy Awards

Portman channeled Old Hollywood glamour at the 2012 Oscars in a strapless red dress and diamond collar necklace.

Dee Cercone/Everett Collection
<p>At the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards</p>
At the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Portman wore a strapless dress with a rose embellishment to the 18th Annual SAG Awards. A braided updo and dramatic eye gave a Grecian feel to the gown.

Jason Merritt/Getty
<p>At the 2012 Golden Globes</p>
At the 2012 Golden Globes

In one of her most memorable fashion moments, the actress stunned in a strapless pink gown with a red accent and miniature train at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>At the 2011 Academy Awards</p>
At the 2011 Academy Awards

The pregnant star selected a purple off-the-shoulder gown for the 2011 Oscars. She paired the look with cascading waves, a metallic clutch, and strappy sandals.

Jason Merritt/Getty
<p>At the 2011 SAG Awards</p>
At the 2011 SAG Awards

The pregnant star showed off her baby bump at the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in a white strapless gown.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
<p>At the 2011 Golden Globes</p>
At the 2011 Golden Globes

The expectant star made headlines in a pink strapless dress with a red rose embellishment at the 68th Annual Golden globes, where she took home the trophy for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama.

Frazer Harrison/Getty
<p>At the New York premiere of&nbsp;<em>Black Swan</em></p>
At the New York premiere of Black Swan

The Black Swan star cut an elegant silhouette at the N.Y.C. premiere of her film in an off-the-shoulder black dress and bold red lip. She later won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the film.

Brian Zak/Sipa Press
<p>At the Venice premiere of&nbsp;<em>Black Swan</em></p>
At the Venice premiere of Black Swan

The star upstaged the red carpet itself in an embellished crimson cap-sleeved gown at the premiere of her new film during the 2010 Venice International Film Festival. 

WireImage
<p>At the 2008 Cannes Film Festival</p>
At the 2008 Cannes Film Festival

Portman's white dress at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2008 benefit was an architectural masterpiece. Between the one-shoulder neckline, ruffled skirt, and winged top, she looked every bit the ballerina that she played in the acclaimed 2010 film, Black Swan.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<p>At the 2005 Academy Awards</p>
At the 2005 Academy Awards

Portman wowed in a plunging sheer gown with waist-hugging belts and a matching headband at the 2005 Oscars, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Closer.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>At the 2005 Golden Globes</p>
At the 2005 Golden Globes

The young star wore a belted slip dress with a ruffled hem to the 62nd Annual Golden Globes. Her curly lob and layered necklace gave the silky dress a bohemian vibe.

SGranitz/WireImage
<p>At the Americans for the Arts' 7th Annual National Arts Awards</p>
At the Americans for the Arts' 7th Annual National Arts Awards

The young actress showed off her trim figure in a body-hugging red dress for the National Arts Awards in N.Y.C., where the Star Wars star was an honoree.

Evan Agostini/Getty
