Natalie Portman's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

At the Miss Dior Perfume Launch, 2017
Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
At the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
At the 2015 Cannes Film Festival
Mike Marsland/WireImage
At the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Brian To/WENN
At the Berlin premiere of As We Were Dreaming
Isa Foltin/Getty
At the Berlin premiere of Knight of Cups
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
At the Berlin premiere of Thor: The Dark World
Zumapress
At the 2013 New York City Ballet Fall Gala
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
At the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscar party
Hubert Boesl/LANDOV
At the 2012 New York City Ballet Spring Gala
PacificCoastNews.com
At the 2012 Academy Awards
Dee Cercone/Everett Collection
At the 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Jason Merritt/Getty
At the 2012 Golden Globes
Steve Granitz/WireImage
At the 2011 Academy Awards
Jason Merritt/Getty
At the 2011 SAG Awards
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
At the 2011 Golden Globes
Frazer Harrison/Getty
At the New York premiere of Black Swan
Brian Zak/Sipa Press
At the Venice premiere of Black Swan
WireImage
At the 2008 Cannes Film Festival
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
At the 2005 Academy Awards
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
At the 2005 Golden Globes
SGranitz/WireImage
At the Americans for the Arts' 7th Annual National Arts Awards
Evan Agostini/Getty
