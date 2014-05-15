Nashville Ends on a High Note! Get the Scoop on the Looks from the Finale

Jennifer Davis
May 15, 2014 @ 5:10 pm

How do you finish off a dramatic season of Nashville? With more drama, of course!

Still struggling with regret after her affair with Jeff Fordham (Oliver Hudson), Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) kicked off the episode with a drunken escapade at Deacon’s (Charles Esten) benefit for an alcohol recovery center. For the scene, costume designer Susie DeSanto dressed her in a peplum Peter Pilotto top, AG jeans, and high-heel booties. "The peplum is so beautifully done. It was almost like a tutu, and it’s really flattering for Hayden," DeSanto tells us. "We just tried to make her look as cute as we possibly could."

While her outfit was adorable, she thankfully never made into the event. "She was trying to be proper, and then she shows up drunk," DeSanto says. "The idea that she’s trying so hard and then makes a mess of it is so Juliette."

Rayna (Connie Britton) followed her home, where she was able to give Juliette some guidance, and together they decided that in order to take the power away from Jeff Fordham she had to tell her boyfriend Avery (Jonathan Jackson) what happened and deliver a killer performance at Rayna’s album launch concert.

While the scenario with Avery slightly backfires, they’re able to foil Fordham, and the concert is the icing on the cake. For their performances DeSanto dressed them in coordinating white looks. "We wanted to do a wedding theme since Luke (Will Chase) was going to propose on stage," DeSanto explains. For Rayna she went with a glittering Jenny Packham gown. "I knew that the stadium was going to be lit in blues, so I wanted her to shine like a star." She kept Juliette in a similar palette choosing a Claire Pettibone gown, which they altered to fit her perfectly.

Rayna accepted Luke's marriage proposal, but with an offer from Deacon on the table too it's unclear who she'll end up choosing. (We're rooting for Deacon, just saying.) Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until season three premieres in the fall to find out!

Relive all of the best fashion moments from season 2 by clicking through our Nashville fashion gallery.

1 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 21: This Week's Red, White, and Blue Theme

On this week's episode, costume designer Susie DeSanto wanted to stick with a patriotic theme, as the characters put on a concert for the troops. "All the costumes were a nod to the Army," she explained. "It was a really fun [episode], and the energy was super high on the set. This [performance] had a special feeling to it."

2 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 21: Current Elliot Jeans

For Juliette's (Hayden Panettiere) Army look, DeSanto looked to major country stars for inspiration. "Hadyen and I looked at photos of Carrie Underwood and Kellie Pickler performing for the troops to see what they wore," she says. The result was a literal nod to the Army. But no Juliette look would be without some sort of designer flare! Her army green waxed jeans are Current Elliott.

3 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 21: Faliero Sarti Scarf

Rayna's look was the epitome of patriotic chic. "I loved the way we mixed the red, white, and blue with the Army stuff with Rayna," says DeSanto. For the look she used a beautiful American flag scarf by Faliero Sarti as the focal point of the ensemble, which consisted of a denim motorcyle jacket, and Rag & Bone skinny cargo pants and army boots.

4 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 21: Giorgio Brato Leather Jacket

We spy another enviable leather jacket on Rayna! DeSanto chose this one by an Italian brand Giorgio Brato for her meet-and-greet with the troops' families. "I wanted her to look really warm and approachable when she was greeting the troops, but still like a big star" DeSanto says of the look.

5 of 57 Courtesy of ABC

Season 2, Episode 20: Barbara Bui Jacket and Rag & Bone Sweater

For the majority of the episode, DeSanto had Britton’s character Rayna in a "gorgeous military-inspired" Barbara Bui coat over a dark blue Rag amp Bone sweater with a pretty blue scarf, which reflected the episode's dark themes. "You'll notice that Connie, Hayden, and even the boys were in dark colors. When you’re doing something that dramatic I think you need to use dark amp#91;piecesamp#93; to tell the story," says DeSanto.

6 of 57 Mark Levine/ABC

Season 2, Episode 19: Raquel Allegra Dress

Scarlett (Clare Bowen) confronted her mother through song, and chose a strong red dress for the occasion. "For the scene we chose a Raquel Allegra dress," says costume designer Susie DeSanto. "When she wrote the song with Liam she was wearing red, and it was the song that got to the heart of the matter, so we use that color whenever she sings that song."

7 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 18: Mandalay Dress

For her performance on tour, Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) wore a sexy black dress by Mandalay. "It was this black long sleeve beaded illusion dress-they do the beaded dresses really well," DeSanto says. To finish off the look, she went with pewter boots by Christian Louboutin. "They have this silver pointy toe-they're so groovy!"

8 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 17: Gucci Dress

For Highway 65's kick-off party, costume designer Susie DeSanto made sure that Rayna was the belle of the ball, dressing her in a polka dot chiffon Gucci halter dress. “We wanted to make sure she was the star of the party,” DeSanto tells us. “It was romantic and feminine-a dress for a star.”

9 of 57 ABC/Katherine Bomboy-Thornton

Season 2, Episode 1: L'Agence Dress

“Everyone really likes Hayden in white, Connie wears a lot of dark colors and Hayden wears a lot of light. Juliette is a shining star on the rise, so I chose the white to sort of let her light shine. In terms of character it plays against her thing, her little rattlesnake personality,” said DeSanto of the L'Agence dress she chose for Juliette. “Also wanted when Juliette goes to the hospital, she’s going for a big dramatic moment, doing this concert and vigil but seeing Maddie (Lennon Stella) she kind of gets tripped up. So I wanted to make sure she popped out on screen and she felt like sort of the angel coming in.”

10 of 57 Courtesy

Season 2, Episode 1: Jean Paul Gaultier Blouse

“It was meant to be the late 90s, so when Maddie was conceived and she’s thirteen, so we looked at Faith Hill and when she was just turning into a star. I wanted Rayna to look period correct and also wanted to show someone who had a sweet spirit, but who was rebelling against her father by having a music career,” explains DeSanto. “We went with this vintage Jean Paul Gaultier blouse from Decades in LA, cowboy boots and turquoise jewelry. And that’s how Faith wore her hair!”

11 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 17: Diane von Furstenberg Dress

Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) arrived at the Highway 65 party in a sexy leather and lace Diane von Furstenberg design. “Juliette was going out to make a statement and get noticed,” reveals DeSanto. “She wanted to draw attention to herself and work the party, so she went all out.”

12 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 17: Free People Dress

It was a big night for Scarlett, too, and DeSanto made sure to keep her in a dress that really represented her as a character and an artist. "It's a modern dress, but it still appeals to her sensibility."

13 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 17: Gucci Blouse

DeSanto kept Rayna's look casual yet stylish for her Grand Ole Opry performance. "The Opry is supposed to be a home where country stars go and perform, so they don’t really dress up," she says. However, she still wanted Rayna's look to be special, which is why she chose a shimmery bronze Gucci top to go with her Frame denim jeans.

14 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 17: G-Lish Top

Following the same laid-back logic for Juliette, DeSanto paired J Brand jeans with an embellished t-shirt from clothing brand G-Lish. But it wouldn't be a Juliette outfit without some designer duds! She finished off the look with Saint Laurent gold snakeskin boots.

15 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 16: Elie Tahari Blouse

This episode, costume designer Susie DeSanto and Connie Britton decided to go with dark hues for a still troubled Rayna, as evidenced by the black-and-gray leopard Elie Tahari top she wore while spending time with new beau Luke Wheeler (Will Chase). “She just lost her father and is essentially severing ties with her sister, so she’s kind of in that mode of coming to terms with everything. There’s just a lot of heaviness," says DeSanto.

16 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 16: Dries van Noten Top

For her heart-to-heart with Scarlett (Clare Bowen), Britton's character Rayna wore a navy and black top by Dries van Noten. "It's the most magnificent shirt," says DeSanto. "The silk crepe is sheer and it has this amazing embroidery."

17 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 15: Black-and-White Ensemble

For her meeting with powerhouse producer Howie V in Los Angeles, costume designer Susie DeSanto put Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) in a stylish black-and-white ensemble. “I liked the starkness of the black and white,” DeSanto says. “It’s a classic way to dress a business person, but the cuts that she wears give it an edgy silhouette. It’s very fashionable.”

18 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 5: Zara Coat

Upon hearing that Rayna's (Connie Britton) father passed away, Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) headed back to Nashville for the funeral. For this scene, DeSanto outfitted Juliette in standout Zara coat. "It's nice when you can find stuff you can mix in that’s super affordable," she says. "It's super stylish and it looks great on her!"

19 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 14: Isabel Marant Top

To celebrate her father's homecoming, DeSanto chose a light blue patterned Isabel Marant top for Rayna. "I chose that because I wanted her to look clear of heart," says DeSanto. "She’s really trying to make an effort with her father for her daughters, and the top showed a softness and vulnerability."

20 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 14: Black Neiman Marcus Cashmere Sweater

For the moment that Rayna uncovered the truth about her father's past transgressions, DeSanto outfitted her in black sweater in order to reflect her mood. "We worked towards darkness almost as if a dark cloud came over her," DeSanto reveals.

21 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 13: Temperley Top and Metallic Leather Jeans

"With this outfit you want the audience to believe that she’ll say the words that amp#91;studio headamp#93; Jeff wants her to say, and apologize to her fans for her behavior," DeSanto says. "The top made her look like she was dressing the part but the leather pants and the McQueen gold boots were totally fierce."

22 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 13: Alexander McQueen Shirt and Haute Hippe Jacket

"I wanted her to look like a star, but not overdressed. Not too much glitz, a little bit rock ‘n roll," DeSanto tells us. "And I wanted to do something that would light her up without using sequins and rhinestone and that jacket fit the bill."
23 of 57 Courtesy Photo

Season 2, Episode 12: Elizabeth and James Brocade jacket and L'Agence Leopard Top

“The party for the #1 song, "Ball and Chain," was shot in the basement of the Musician’s Hall of Fame and has all these instruments from super famous musicians on display, an awesome venue for the scene,” DeSanto explained. “But all the walls are black and dark so I chose the white jacket so Rayna looked like a shining star. That party was all about her taking center stage with all the people around her and deciding where Luke fits into that.”

24 of 57 Courtesy Photo

Season 2, Episode 12: NSF Jean Jacket, Rag & Bone Shirt and Jeans

DeSanto had a blast tackling the challenge of creating Juliette’s incognito look for this episode, “one of the main things we discussed about if we were going to make this work, was how we were going to hide who Juliette Barnes really is, especially in Nashville. So the first thing we talked about was her hair, hiding all that blonde hair.” After choosing the brunette wig, next up was the outfit, “I got all that stuff at Barneys, the hat even, and Hayden loved it all! It was high end, but when we put the hat on in the makeup trailer we decided to cut the bangs on the wig, as it was another way to hide her. It may be my favorite costume of the whole year!” DeSanto said.

25 of 57 Courtesy Photo

Season 2, Episode 12: Haute Hippie Top, Vintage Petticoat and Anthropologie Belt

“The opening of the episode makes the show visually so much more interesting so you stay more interested in it,” DeSanto shared about last night’s opening with Scarlett on stage. “Clare Bowen performed with Zac Brown Band a few times for this festival, so we helped her get ready for this one in Scarlett style with plenty of vintage things in her hair and bracelets.”

26 of 57 ABC Television

Season 2, Episode 11: American Rag Vintage Dress and Hazel coat

“I found that coat at Haven boutique outside of Franklin, TN and as soon as Clare saw it she loved it, it suits her, the shape is really great, an updated 40s print and style,” DeSanto shared of Scarlett’s look for her Kelly Clarkson audition with Gunnar. “I also love mixing the patterns, mixing the flowers and the plaid with the tights and the boots, it has a lot of texture and personality to it. We were into the confusion Scarlett was feeling, all this conflict going on as well, the outfit is a metaphor for that.”

27 of 57 ABC Television

Season 2, Episode 11: L.A.M.B Top

“We chose that blouse because Juliette’s kind of striking out and being herself and then all of a sudden it’s met with all these dire consequences. There’s going to be some damage done to her career with what she said being taken out of context. So she’s trying to do this play nice girl, be business, be proper and play by the rules,” DeSanto explained of Juliette’s press conference look.

28 of 57 ABC Television

Season 2, Episode 11: Dries Van Noten Silk Top, Helmut Lang Jacket

In this episode Rayna tackled big changes in her business and her family and DeSanto made sure her wardrobe reflected that tension and evolution of her character, “Rayna’s obviously doing damage control with her daughters to try and protect them of what may or may not be a threat to them through their father. Business and family are the center of this episode and compounded together to make this look.”

29 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 10: Nue 19.04 Jacket and Haute Hippie Top

Last night’s episode found Rayna being a festival goer at her ex-husband’s new Nashville Music Festival and once again, she rocked the ultimate causal cool look. “As she’s not onstage and just being a country music star on a night off, I picked that jacket as it had a certain kind of armor to it, it’s fabulous but it’s not necessarily a performance piece,” DeSanto said. “This outfit was pretty high art as there was even the words ‘I will be free’ written all over her t-shirt as Rayna is taking an artistic stand against her label, so the shirt even works on that level!”

30 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 10: Rebecca Taylor Dress and Peter Nappi Shoes

“We call it the Monet dress, there is a softness to it, but there is also a confusion too as there isn’t really a pattern, which parallels Scarlett’s life right now,” DeSanto explained of Scarlett’s dress. To finish the look she chose a pair of Peter Nappi shoes, a local Nashville brand, “ what a gorgeous store, handmade boots and belts, made here in Nashville and with a very limited run online—my team and I all have these in our personal closets, very unique, very individual and it was Clare’s idea to put the ribbons in instead of the laces!”

31 of 57 ABC Broadcasting Network

Season 2, Episode 10: James Perse Leather Jeans and Virgin Only Jeans Top

“I mainly chose this as it was a look of defiance, Juliette is saying ‘I’m not gonna play your game, I’m not gonna be under the thumb of the press and cater to the public,’ this is a recurring theme for her,” DeSanto said of Juliette’s onstage festival look.

32 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 9: Helmut Lang Top, McGinn Leather Jacket and Goorin Bros. Hat

“This was one of those busy Rayna James’ day where she had a lot of things to do, she has to look appropriate when she goes to see her dad which is why we chose that blouse,” DeSanto explained of Rayna’s laid back day look.

33 of 57 ABC Broadcasting

Season 2, Episode 9: Yves Saint Laurent Leather Pants and Boots and Alexander McQueen Top

“This is about Juliette taking command of her stage so we wanted to do a really strong look—we are moving towards Juliette taking control so I just wanted something really kick-ass and different and very much not trying to please her fans and owning it as a woman,” DeSanto said of Juliette’s onstage look. “Hayden wanted to do really straight hair, a straight high pony, but then the hairdresser said what about this hair piece so we did a very exaggerated high pony, something really original and not like the usual Juliette.”

34 of 57 ABC Broadcasting

Season 2, Episode 9: Glam Vintage Soul Silk Dress

This episode found Scarlett (Clare Bowen) seeing her friends yet feeling alone and according to DeSanto this was evident in her look, “we chose this dress because of its movement, Clare Bowen wanted to have something she could move in—I like it in the scene because it’s a beautiful color and Clare can wear that color. It’s also an odd color, and it makes her stand out as she feels isolated from her friends.”

35 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 8: Haute Hippie Top, Stella McCartney Pants and Gucci Shoes

Rayna always looks her best on stage and last night’s episode was no exception, “it was pretty much, we got those pants and everything happened around those gorgeous Stella McCartney lace panel pants,” DeSanto told InStyle.com. “Luke Wheeler and Rayna James are supposed to be like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw and this episode was about blending those two audiences.”

36 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 8: Vintage Petticoat, Urban Outfitters Top and Lucchese Cowboy Boots

“I chose the things from the Stockholder’s party where she was professionally styled and picked the things that would be her favorite,” DeSanto explained of Scarlett’s first look on tour. “So it’s the same concept look, but with her own twist. When she finally gets it right for the crowd she pulls out her cowboy boots, she’s worn a lot of boots on the show, but she’s never worn cowboy boots—we added the rhinestones!”

37 of 57 ABC Broadcasting Network

Season 2, Episode 7: Reve by Khushali Kumar dress

As usual, DeSanto chose an eye-catching ensemble for Juliette’s stage moment, “Juliette’s performance dress is amazing, silver chains and pearls and the bottom has sort of iridescent gun mental parts. The one thing you can see is that this dress is a show closer and the black dress is a show opener.” Truly hypnotizing—like her song!

38 of 57 ABC Broadcasting Network

Season 2, Episode 7: Chase T-shirt, AG Jeans, Old Gringo’s boots and Vintage belt

“This look was derived from what she was doing in the scene, being a country girl,” explained DeSanto. “These Chaser T-shirts are great, they hang great, I love the graphics, and they kind of look like they could be old. I’ve used a couple on Hayden and this is the first one on Connie.”

39 of 57 ABC Broadcasting Network

Season 2, Episode 7: Herve Leger Molded Dress

“It’s a very strong look, grown-up, takes a lot of confidence to wear this dress and Juliette is saying ‘I don’t have to play your game anymore and I don’t have to be objectified and be taken advantage of to get my music played,’” DeSanto shared with InStyle. “She’s coming into her own as an artist and as a woman; this dress really gives her that power. It’s really strong armor, it’s the most amazing Herve Leger piece I’ve seen, it’s not like the usual bandages, it’s molded!”

40 of 57 ABC Broadcasting Network

Season 2, Episode 7: Free People Red Jacket

Scarlett is heading into the big leagues now and DeSanto is using her wardrobe to chronicle her journey, “I wanted her to look like she was in transition, there’s always that look that people have when they are traveling. I wanted her to take that red color with her, no more whites and blues that people are used to seeing Scarlett in.”

41 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 6: Cushnie et Ochs Dress and Christine A. Moore Custom Hat

“I had another dress that was a little more of a ladylike dress, but when she put this one on that was it, it had enough edge so it seemed more like a star. Connie would be able to do the scene, but the black straps and halter and the trimming on the hat made it feel more like a star than a proper lady.”

42 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 6: Versace Collection dress and Christine A. Moore Custom Fascinator

“I picked Juliette’s dress mainly because I wanted her to look like she was trying to be a lady, that’s a Versace Collection dress and it was just something that looked like she was totally out of her element,” DeSanto explained. “Juliette did her research and looked at what people wear to a polo matches. That’s why she was the only one who wore a fascinator!”

43 of 57 Courtesy Photo

Season 2, Episode 6: Alexis Dress

“It was another star moment, and I always like using white when someone’s star is shining,” DeSanto told InStyle of Scarlett’s white lace dress for her Bluebird Cafe performance. “It was a dress that was halfway in between herself and what she might look like as a star. It was old-fashioned which she liked, but it had an influence of a stylist working with her.”

44 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 5: L'Agence Blouse, 7 For All Mankind Jeans and Old Gringo Cowboy Boots

“I had bought those jeans before I came to Nashville and thought they would look so great on Connie,” DeSanto told InStyle. “The textures blended really well together, it was just one of those outfits that although there were so many different patterns, they all worked together. I love blending patterns. There is even a rhinestone eagle on the boots.”

45 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 5: Herve Leger Top, Current/Elliott Jeans and Giuseppe Zanotti Pumps

DeSanto’s and her team added the studs to this top to match the jeans and complete Juliette’s shining star moment. “It was another one of those moments for Juliette, being invited into the Grand Ole Opry. I’ve gone to one of those ceremonies; it’s always a surprise. Whether man or woman they invariably cry, it’s a big deal. This was Juliette’s moment to shine and then as usual Rayna James steals the spotlight."

46 of 57 Courtesy Photo

Season 2, Episode 4: A.L.C Sheath Dress

“That’s a leather stretch, very, very dark green A.L.C sheath dress,” DeSanto said of Scarlett’s photo shoot look. “The whole scene is about her feeling so objectified and completely not herself at all and dressed in a way that made her feel lost in the star making machine.”

47 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 4: Monique Lhuillier Gown

For Rayna’s attendance at a symphony gala DeSanto went through a process, but ultimately chose a Monique Lhuillier strapless gown, “we tried a bunch of gowns on, but that one seemed to be the most appropriate for the event. Still something a country star would wear, something splashier, but still respectful.”

48 of 57 Courtesy Photo

Season 2, Episode 4: Vintage Dress

Later on in the episode Scarlett ventured out to a karaoke bar, abandoning the photo shoot look, “here she is totally comfortable with her friend in this moment and we went back to her original looks and got a vintage dress, from a great store here in Nashville called Savant.”

49 of 57 Courtesy Photo

Season 2, Episode 4: Rory Beca Top

“We chose that specifically, that color, because it was time for Juliette to be genuine in a real situation,” DeSanto explained of Juliette’s (Hayden Panettiere) look for the latter part of the episode. “She mediates a situation between Rayna and her daughter so we chose this Rory Beca soft pink snakeskin top as it had softness and kindness to match what she was doing. She was actually being honest about her emotions, being her most human, so we wanted to showcase Hayden’s performance.”

50 of 57 Courtesy Photo

Season 2, Episode 3: Black Sequin Mini Dress

“I chose that dress—one because it’s pretty amazing little dress on her and has all those beads in the right places—but I really chose it because of the song,” DeSanto explained about Juliette’s black mini dress, a design from the Posh Boutique in Los Angeles. “We get to hear all the songs before we do the fittings. Plus, she had been doing so much of the white it was time for the bad girl look.” You can download Juliette’s song from last night’s episode (Trouble Is) on iTunes.
51 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 3: Stella McCartney Top and J Brand Pants

Last night Rayna took to the stage, but only to give the spotlight to someone else and according to DeSanto it was a time to abandon the usual black in Rayna’s wardrobe. DeSanto paired a gold striped top by Stella McCartney with gold J Brands, “the reason we chose the gold was because it looks like an outfit she could perform in, it’s more of a superstar business woman, but it also plays against Hayden’s big look in black earlier in the episode.”

52 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 3: Vivienne Westwood Corset

“I wanted something really fun and that would be a strong look. It was just working with the pieces, a long fitting process, and finding something that fit her character and Clare’s body well,” said DeSanto of the Vivienne Westwood corset and vintage petticoat she and her team custom made into a skirt. "We tried to build a look as if someone hired a stylist and did a makeover on her. Our team worked really hard on that outfit.”

53 of 57 Courtesy Photo

Season 2, Episode 2: Herve Leger Dress

“That is an Herve Leger dress, which Hayden wears beautifully. Practically every Herve dress I put on her she look’s great in, we just tailor it a bit, those dresses are always very well built, especially for curves” said DeSanto of Juliette’s look for her appearance on Conan O’Brien’s show. “The strong pattern is a really bold statement and there’s a level of sophisticated to the dress, which lends itself to making a splashy appearance on a talk show.”

54 of 57 ABC/Mark Levine

Season 2, Episode 2: IRO Jacket

It was time to get down to business last night as both Juliette and Rayna took business meetings with new label head, Jeff Fordham (Oliver Hudson). DeSanto dressed Hayden in an IRO jacket “I wanted them both to be looking like they’re here to impress. Oliver Hudson’s character is a businessman and he is totally unimpressed with Nashville. I wanted the girls to look like business women and not stars.”

55 of 57 Courtesy Photo

Season 2, Episode 2: Equipment Top and J Brand Jeans

“When she arrives at the trailer park we wanted her to be like an evolved Juliette with that Equipment top and those high-waisted J Brand jeans, and then we wanted to do a version of the same outfit with the jeans and top and the cowboy boots” explains DeSanto. “So if you put the two looks next to each other they are like different versions of the same outfit, it’s almost like Hayden put on a costume.”

56 of 57 Courtesy Photo

Season 2, Episode 2: Haute Hippie and Intermix Tops

For the final looks of the episode DeSanto had some clear intentions and some happy accidents, “with Hayden’s blue crochet top (an exclusive from Intermix), it was one of those fortunate mistakes where she saw it on the rack and put it on and I had wanted to do something lighter, but she looked so cute we went with that. I wanted her to look a little bit flirtatious because she had tried to be the business woman and that didn’t work.” For Connie’s look DeSanto went with Helmut Lang pants and a beaded halter-top from Haute Hippie, “I kept her in a really hip outfit, cool and beautiful without her looking to impress. Rarely is she really working hard to impress people, she is who she is and she doing what she’s doing.”

57 of 57 Courtesy

Season 2, Episode 1: Jovani Mini Dress

When Juliette takes the stage it’s always a big moment, but singing “This Love Ain’t Big Enough” was her first song this season. So for this first onstage ensemble DeSanto chose a Jovani mini dress and to complete the look she added some extra wattage, “they wanted to do the lights and the fans and so we sort of did an homage to Carrie Underwood so we built that piece that was flying in the wind and we attached it to a rhinestone belt.”

