Nashville Ends on a High Note! Get the Scoop on the Looks from the Finale

How do you finish off a dramatic season of Nashville? With more drama, of course!

Still struggling with regret after her affair with Jeff Fordham (Oliver Hudson), Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) kicked off the episode with a drunken escapade at Deacon’s (Charles Esten) benefit for an alcohol recovery center. For the scene, costume designer Susie DeSanto dressed her in a peplum Peter Pilotto top, AG jeans, and high-heel booties. "The peplum is so beautifully done. It was almost like a tutu, and it’s really flattering for Hayden," DeSanto tells us. "We just tried to make her look as cute as we possibly could."

While her outfit was adorable, she thankfully never made into the event. "She was trying to be proper, and then she shows up drunk," DeSanto says. "The idea that she’s trying so hard and then makes a mess of it is so Juliette."

Rayna (Connie Britton) followed her home, where she was able to give Juliette some guidance, and together they decided that in order to take the power away from Jeff Fordham she had to tell her boyfriend Avery (Jonathan Jackson) what happened and deliver a killer performance at Rayna’s album launch concert.

While the scenario with Avery slightly backfires, they’re able to foil Fordham, and the concert is the icing on the cake. For their performances DeSanto dressed them in coordinating white looks. "We wanted to do a wedding theme since Luke (Will Chase) was going to propose on stage," DeSanto explains. For Rayna she went with a glittering Jenny Packham gown. "I knew that the stadium was going to be lit in blues, so I wanted her to shine like a star." She kept Juliette in a similar palette choosing a Claire Pettibone gown, which they altered to fit her perfectly.

Rayna accepted Luke's marriage proposal, but with an offer from Deacon on the table too it's unclear who she'll end up choosing. (We're rooting for Deacon, just saying.) Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until season three premieres in the fall to find out!

Relive all of the best fashion moments from season 2 by clicking through our Nashville fashion gallery.