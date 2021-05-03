Celebrity Makeup Artists Swear by This Concealer — and It Made My Dark Circles Disappear
When I found myself slathering blue eyeshadow and Euphoria-style pearls all over my lids last March, I couldn’t help but flash back to middle school. I used to think dark blue eyeshadow mixed with gold was an iconic look, that it would suddenly make my eyes as blue as my little sister’s, but of course, it really wasn’t, and it did not. Quarantine will remind a person of that.
After more than a year of hanging out at home and some serious experimentation, my makeup routine has never been more refined. Spending all of this time inside made me realize I was seriously lacking in some departments, most notably my concealer. I haven’t worn a concealer I’ve liked in nearly a decade because it felt like every single one I tried out was a disappointment. They either creased, immediately came off, or did close to nothing.
Times have been stressful, and I don’t think my dark circles have ever been darker. So after seeing a handful of viral makeup tutorials feature the best-selling Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, I knew I had to give it a try.
Shop now: $25 (Originally $30); nordstrom.com
Upon my first application of Nars’s famous creamy concealer — makeup artists like Patrick Ta swear by it— I could tell it was about to surpass my expectations. After I blended with a makeup sponge, I did not feel the need to add more product, unlike with other concealers I’ve used. A little went such a long way, and I audibly gasped when it perfectly covered my maskne and dark circles. It felt too good to be true, and I was fully ready to forgive it for not lasting 16 hours like the brand promised. But no, it did that too. And I firmly believe it would last another couple hours if I needed it to.
This is literally the only concealer I’ve ever used that lasted throughout the day — even in pandemic times, where my makeup is more prone to running off my face and onto my mask. But it really does not budge at all. Then again, I really should have expected this. Everyone can’t stop gushing about it, and now neither can I.
It’s a bit pricey at $30, although I think finding a concealer that’s this reliable is worth every penny. But right now, the concealer is currently on sale at Nordstrom for $25, which is the lowest price I’ve ever personally seen it sell for. So take this as a sign to stock up immediately. Whether you’re just taking a casual stroll or putting on your best 2000s face, it’ll hold up.
