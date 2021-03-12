Obsessed with the Viral Hill House Nap Dress? We Found Under-$40 Dupes on Amazon

Over the past year at home, you've probably worn your fair share of sweats, leggings, and pajamas. But those aren't the only comfortable pieces of clothing you can wear while continuing to lay low. Back in 2019, home brand Hill House launched its now Internet-famous Nap Dress, which is so popular that $1 million worth of the dresses sold in thirty minutes last year.
The brand's classic Ellie Nap Dress style has flutter sleeves, a smocked bodice, and a tiered midi skirt. If you haven't been able to get your hands on it, or you simply aren't interested in dishing out $125 for a dress, we've got you covered. We found five Nap Dress dupes on Amazon all under $40.
This Nap Dress alternative has bubble sleeves, a square neckline with a ruffle and tie, an elasticized bodice, and a layered flowy skirt. It comes in 12 colors, each made from a lightweight cotton blend with a subtle polka dot pattern knit into the fabric.
"Obsessed doesn't even begin to describe how I feel about this dress," one reviewer wrote. "I loved this so much that I bought it in white, too. Fits midi length. Love that you can wear it off the shoulder or on the shoulder. Not see through at all."
Shop now: $30–$32; amazon.com
If you prefer a sleeveless option, check out this Goodthreads cami midi dress. It has spaghetti straps, a square neckline, a smocked back with a zipper, and a flowing skirt. You can choose from six different prints, including everything from leopard to black palm trees to yellow flowers.
Shop now: $36–$38; amazon.com
The Miessial Striped Linen Cap-Sleeve Midi Dress is our closest match to the OG Nap Dress. It has ruffled flutter sleeves, a smocked bodice, and midi-length skirt with pockets. The dress comes in white, gray, and light blue stripes.
"This summer dress is a must have," a reviewer shared. "I must have worn it at least once a week all summer long. It's so comfortable and the material is breathable, even on humid days. The pockets are ideal, and the flutter cap sleeves couldn't be cuter."
Shop now: $20–$31; amazon.com
For the strapless fans, consider the Zesica floral print maxi dress. Available in 14 colors and patterns, this ankle-length dress has a strapless smocked bodice and a skirt with a ruffle three quarters of the way down. It's made from a cotton and polyester blend that's "soft, light and airy," according to a reviewer.
Shop now: $36–$37; amazon.com
A slightly different version of the Nap Dress silhouette, this SolerSun high-low midi has spaghetti straps with tie closures, a fabric belt around the waist, and a flowy skirt with a ruffle on the bottom. It's made from soft and stretchy cotton and polyester, and comes in three different floral patterns.
"This is a comfortable, airy sundress perfect for going out during the day or an evening walk along the beach," a shopper wrote. "The material is airy, but not so thin you can see through it. The straps tie so you can adjust to your shoulder length. The belt comes off completely so you can tie it and wear it as you'd like."
Shop now: $19–$27; amazon.com