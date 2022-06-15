Naomi Watts Just Wore the Affordable Shoe Brand Supermodels and Celebs Love

Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, and Sophie Turner are also fans.

Published on June 15, 2022

Naomi Watts Vagabond Shoes
Photo: Getty Images

Let's play the word association game. What's the first thing you think of when we say designer shoes? 'Expensive' comes to mind for me, personally. How about luxe-looking footwear that's actually wallet-friendly? I got one: Vagabond Shoemakers.

If you haven't heard of Vagabond Shoemakers, now's the time to commit the name to memory. The affordable shoe brand, which churns out styles that look at least three times their actual price tag, has yet another celebrity fan to add to its list: Naomi Watts.

Naomi Watts Vagabond Shoes
Getty Images

Watts was photographed walking around New York City in a low-key 'fit that consisted of white trousers, a relaxed white button-up, denim jacket, classic YSL crossbody bag, and off-white slingback sandals from Vagabond — one of Nordstrom's most affordable, celeb-loved shoe brands that also counts Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Sophie Turner as fans.

Watts wore the Erin Slingback Sandals, which you can still scoop up at Nordstrom for a reasonable $130. The minimalist summer shoe features a trendy platform sole and straps with hook-and-loop closures that can be adjusted to your foot shape. The best part, though? Thanks to their simple silhouette, you can style this easy-to-wear flat with everything from pants à la Watts to breezy floral dresses.

Naomi Watts Vagabond Shoes
Courtesy

Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Naomi Watts Vagabond Shoes
Getty Images

Jenner and Holmes have both played favorites with Vagabond's chunky loafers, while Turner paired the brand's sleek mules with a green mini dress. All that to say, this under-the-radar Nordstrom brand has affordable shoe styles for everyone, so you'll have no problem finding your sole's mate.

Naomi Watts Vagabond Shoes
Getty Images

Below, we rounded up some of the best Vagabond shoes you can get at Nordstrom right now, whether you're looking to scoop up Watts' exact slingback sandals or chunky flip-flops that have Emily Ratajkowski's stamp of approval.

Shop the styles below, all under $150.

Naomi Watts Vagabond Shoes
Courtesy

Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com

Naomi Watts Vagabond Shoes
Courtesy

Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

Naomi Watts Vagabond Shoes
Courtesy

Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com

Naomi Watts Vagabond Shoes
Courtesy

Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com

Naomi Watts Vagabond Shoes
Courtesy

Shop now: $130; nordstrom.com

Naomi Watts Vagabond Shoes
Courtesy

Shop now: $120; nordstrom.com

