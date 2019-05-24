Naomi Scott Doesn’t Just Play Jasmine in Aladdin — She Dresses Like Her, Too

Image zoom Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

While it's one thing to have a Disney-princess-like moment on the red carpet, it’s another to play such an iconic character on screen. But somehow, Aladdin’s Naomi Scott has managed to pull off both, not only starring as Jasmine in the live-action version of the film, but also channeling her alter ego at premieres and events.

Yet while Scott’s brightly colored suits, billowing gowns, and especially her purple Nanushka set (above) seem to say “Jasmine,” the comparisons don’t just stop there. An Instagram post by the star's stylist, Zadrian Smith, reveals that even more of the movie’s characters inspired these looks, and once you see the side-by-side photos, you’ll find the resemblance is uncanny.

Ahead, we’re comparing Scott's red-carpet ensembles to those seen in the Aladdin cartoon. We're also including her breathtaking pink premiere gown, which, according to Smith's Instagram story, was actually inspired by Grace Kelly.

Image zoom Dave Benett/WireImage

Obviously a few of Scott's dresses were a nod to Jasmine, such as this Burberry option, which had a sweetheart neckline and draped-waist detail that reminded us of the character's iconic blue outfit.

Image zoom Dave Benett/WireImage

Looking at her Paul & Joe, genie-inspired suit, we only have one wish: that it would miraculously end up in our closet.

Image zoom Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Disney

Scott's powerful, red, tiered Armani Prive dress was super similar to what Jafar wore in the movie. All she needs is a snake staff!

Image zoom Isa Foltin/WireImage

Sure, it's not feathers, but this Maison Valentino gown reminds us of a red bird, which of course would be Iago.

Image zoom Dominique Charriau/WireImage

The Sultan's cream-colored set was already pretty chic, but just imagine if he, too, wore Off-White.

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Scott got a little wild when she wore an orange and black combo at Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards, channeling Jasmine's tiger, Rajah.

Image zoom Bettman/Getty Images, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

On Instagram Stories, Zadrian Smith revealed this pink Brandon Maxwell dress wasn't inspired by an Aladdin character. Rather, when picking the look, he thought of Grace Kelly's Academy Awards gown.