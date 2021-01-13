Naomi Osaka Is the New Global Brand Ambassador for Louis Vuitton
The tennis pro's first ad for the brand is stunning.
There's no question that Naomi Osaka is one of the most influential tennis players and athletes of all–time. In 2020, she was named Ad Week's Most Powerful Woman in Sports, Forbes' Highest Paid Female Athlete of All Time, and one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People. In September of this past year, she won an astonishing second US Open title — and her career, some might say, is just beginning.
Next up for this powerhouse? Louis Vuitton's Global Brand Ambassador, appearing in the brand's Spring/Summer 2021 fashion campaign.
"Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion; and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton," Osaka said via statement. "It is such an honor to work with Nicolas [Ghesquière, the Artistic Director of Louis Vuitton's Women's Collections] — he's a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me."
At just 23 years old, Osaka's immense power reaches far beyond the court. She's made a name for herself through her activism, shining a light on the social inequality in our country, and for Ghesquière, those feelings of admiration are mutual.
"Naomi is an exceptional woman who represents her generation and is also a role model for everyone," he said in the press release. "Her career and convictions are inspiring. I am in awe of Naomi, she stays true to herself and doesn't compromise on her values."
We can't wait to see what this duo has in store for fashion lovers around the world this spring. While Osaka will no doubt be appearing in future ads, given the fact that she's already designed clothing for ADEAM, we're keeping our fingers crossed for a future capsule collection.