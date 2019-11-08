The Leather Puffer That Broke the Internet Last Year Is 40% Off at Nordstrom’s Fall Sale

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

You could hardly glance at Instagram’s explore page or walk through a hip neighborhood without clocking The Coat this time last year. And, no, for as much as we love the sensation that is Amazon’s Orolay jacket, we’re not talking about that coat.

People were absolutely smitten with the structural-yet-soft silhouette of Nanushka’s vegan leather puffer jacket, which enveloped not just the torsos of Fashion Week attendees on either side of the Atlantic last season, but seemingly winter as a whole. And the luxurious designer outerwear is poised to be cold weather’s hottest item yet again: From topping style roundups to gracing the shoulders of fashion’s most influential players, the vegan leather puffer that stole our hearts is clearly here to stay.

In an act of divine good fortune, that very Nanushka coat is 40 percent off at Nordstrom’s just-launched Fall Sale. While the coat is available in a handful of colors and textures, the exact style currently on markdown is completely aligned with an of-the-moment celebrity obsession: snake print.

The reptilian coat typically retails for $695, but today you can score it for just $417. You’re unlikely to find a deal this good on this style again, now that chilly season is in full effect, so if you’ve been itching to add this piece to your closet, now’s the time.

Shop the viral designer coat for 40 percent off before Nordstrom’s Fall Sale ends on November 17 — or before it sells out completely.

Shop now: $417 (Originally $695); nordstrom.com