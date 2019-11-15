Katie Holmes and Kristen Bell Can’t Stop Wearing This Wildly Cool Brand — and It’s on Sale Now

Image zoom Getty Images

You may have noticed a handful of celebrities dressed particularly cozy recently in oversized puffer jackets that resemble duvets, and buttery-soft looking dresses and button-down shirts. The culprit is none other than fashion-girl favorite brand Nanushka, which hails from Budapest and specializes in making our money disappear.

The brand first made waves during Fashion Month last February where seemingly every fifth person within a fashion capital was wearing Nanushka’s signature Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket, which retails for over $600.The jacket’s popularity came as no surprise — the coat essentially looks like a chic leather duvet you can wear out of the house. But the puffer jacket isn’t the brand’s only swoon-worthy piece, Nanushka makes everything from belted wool jackets to cashmere dresses to vinyl snakeskin skirts. And although the brand definitely has range, all of its pieces have one thing in common: they are comfortable wardrobe essentials you’ll want to live in forever.

Celebrities everywhere clearly agree. Earlier this week Kristen Bell showed us all how airport style is actually done with the Nanushka Canaan Knit Turtleneck Dress. Katie Holmes continued to prove that she’s a fall-style icon by wearing the Nanushka Chiara Faux Leather Trench Coat with a classic jeans and t-shirt outfit. Rihanna was well, Rihanna, and put every other sweater dress look to shame when she stepped out wearing the Nanushka Mahali Dress this past August.

As to be expected with a celebrity-approved brand, adding a Nanushka piece to your closet is definitely a splurge but not completely aspirational, with most pieces retailing for a couple of hundred dollars. Thankfully everything just got even more attainable with Nordstrom and Net-A-Porter’s respective sales currently offering up to 40 percent off on the brand’s chicest must-haves for fall.

Whether you want to invest in the brand’s viral puffer coat or a snug cashmere dress, you can’t go wrong. Shop some of our favorite Nanushka pieces at a discount below.

Anjour Faux Leather Handbag

$326 (Originally $435)

Aarohi Snake Print Vinyl Midi Skirt

$297 (Originally $495)

Eria Cropped Faux Pearl-embellished Cable-knit Sweater

$296 (Originally $395)

Leba Merino Wool & Cashmere Blend Pants

$251 (Originally $335)

Adut Belted Wool & Silk Jacket

$521 (Originally $695)

Canaan Long Sleeve Sweater Dress

$237 (Originally $395)

Lenox Belted Quilted Vegan Leather Jacket

$638 (Originally $850)

Turtleneck Wool Blend Sweater

$589 (Originally $785)

Madi Snake-Print Stretch-Jersey Turtleneck Top

$213.75 (Originally $285)