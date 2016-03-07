14 Pictures That Prove Nancy Reagan Was the Original Lady in Red

Dirck Halstead/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
Andrea Cheng
Mar 07, 2016 @ 3:45 pm

Former first lady Nancy Reagan, who died Sunday at the age of 94, was beloved for her timeless grace and elegance—she was influential in every sense of the word, especially when it came to her inimitable style. Standing at 5-foot-4, Reagan may have been diminutive in size, but she more than made up for it with her great fashion presence and strong sartorial sensibility. Her favorite color was, after all, siren red.

"I always liked red. It's a picker-upper," she once said about her preference for the unapologetically bold hue. The unforgettable Adolfo suit that she wore to husband Ronald Reagan's swearing-in ceremony in 1981 was the first to launch an eight-year parade of exquisite gowns, lace dresses, and sophisticated skirt sets, each saturated in the fiery shade. But the "Reagan red" wasn't her only trademark that left a deep imprint in history (she was single-handedly responsible for making red the Republican color), her appreciation for designers, her no-frills approach to dressing, and her impeccably put-together outfits set the precedent of First Lady fashion for decades to come.

Scroll through to see the 13 other times the former first lady rocked the Reagan red.

RELATED: Nancy Reagan, Former First Lady, Dies at 94

1 of 13 AFP/Getty Images

1981

For Ronald Reagan's swearing-in ceremony, Nancy lit up the stage in a red Adolfo number that would go down in history to be the first of eight years' worth of Reagan red dresses.

Advertisement
2 of 13 PhotoQuest/Getty Images

1984

For a 1984 White House portrait, Nancy color-blocked like a pro, pitting her Reagan red skirt against a sweet blush ruffled blouse.

3 of 13 AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

1984

The First Lady dialed up the drama at the State Dinner with Mexican President Miguel de la Madrid and his wife Paloma Cordero in a red gown with sharp, exaggerated shoulders.

Advertisement
4 of 13 AP Photo/Ira Schwarz

1984

Ronald went in for a hug when he announced that he'll run for a second term as President. And Nancy, naturally, wore her signature color for the joyous occasion. 

Advertisement
5 of 13 David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images

1984

Ronald Reagan's 1984 trip to China marked the second time a U.S. president has traveled to the country. For such a defining moment, Nancy wore her signature red (and one of China's lucky colors—how apropos, right?) in a photo outside the Temple of Heaven. 

Advertisement
6 of 13 Flirt / Alamy Stock Photo

1985

The First Lady spiced up her usual LRD (Little Red Dress) uniform with one lined with a windowpane print and sprinkled with florals.

Advertisement
7 of 13 Francis Apesteguy/Getty Images

1985

Nancy made a statement as she disembarked from Air Force One, landing in France in a bright red coat dress (those gold buttons!) that she styled with a matching clutch in her grip.

Advertisement
8 of 13 David Levenson/Getty Images

1985

Of course Nancy would wear her signature red for a photo opp with Princess Diana. 

Advertisement
9 of 13 Everett Collection Historical / Alamy Stock Photo

1985

Nancy chose a crimson red tie-neck dress for the second-term portrait with hubby President Ronald Reagan. 

Advertisement
10 of 13 Mark Reinstein/Alamy Stock Photo

1987

For a meet-and-greet with King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia of Spain, Nancy got into the spirit with a fit-and-flare number saturated in Spanish red.

Advertisement
11 of 13 Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo

1988

Nancy crossed the pond to meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace, and she wore sleek red separates (that she belted to accentuate her teeny-tiny waist) with gold jewels for the royal occasion. 

Advertisement
12 of 13 Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

1988

Nancy was a lady in red at a dinner to honor British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in a statement-making satin red ball gown with an equally statement-making necklace.

Advertisement
13 of 13 Dirck Halstead/Getty Images

1991

The former First Lady was snapped hand-in-hand with Ronald at the Reagan Library Dedication event in pretty red pleats. Striking! 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!