The Most Naked Fashion Moments of 2017

Getty Images
Isabel Jones
Dec 28, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

As time goes on, it seems that fashion gets progressively more naked. From the Kardashians and the Hadids to pretty much everyone who stepped out this year, the hottest looks have bared skin galore.

Scroll down below to see the sheerest and most borderline-naked moments of 2017.

1 of 14 Victor Chavez/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

in Atelier Versace at the Mexico City premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

2 of 14 Gotham/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West

in N.Y.C. during Fashion Week.

3 of 14 J. Lee/Getty Images

Sara Sampaio

in Naeem Khan at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party in Shanghai, China. 

4 of 14 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union

in Jean Paul Gaultier at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

5 of 14 Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Paris Jackson

in Dior at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

6 of 14 Fred Duval/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

in Atelier Versace at the U.K. premiere of Mother!

7 of 14 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

in Dior at Dior's Masquerade Ball in Paris. 

8 of 14 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

in Peter Dundas at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Nelyubov (Loveless).

9 of 14 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

in Ralph & Russo at the Amfar Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France.

10 of 14 Hollywood To You/Star Max/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

at the Met Gala after-party in N.Y.C.

11 of 14 George Pimentel/Getty Images

Halle Berry

in Atelier Versace at the Met Gala. 

12 of 14 Josiah Kamau/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West

in N.Y.C. 

13 of 14 Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

in La Perla Haute Couture at the Met Gala. 

14 of 14 Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

in Dundas at the VMAs. 

