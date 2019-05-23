The Naked Dress Trend Is Still Going Strong, But Now There's a Twist

Image zoom Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Despite the fact that the naked dress has ruled the red carpet for years, we still quietly gasp whenever we see one make an appearance. Perhaps it's because of the person who's wearing it, or maybe it's a specific, very revealing design. Either way, we know the trend isn't dying down anytime soon. If anything, some of the looks we saw at Cannes Film Festival prove that it's amping back up.

For example, take Bella Hadid. Not only did the model step out at in a sheer, tiered gown by Dior, she also showed a whole lot of skin in a red Cavalli dress, which, according to her stylist Mimi Cuttrell, was part of the brand's 2005 ready-to-wear collection. Yet while this particular Cannes look came from the fashion archives, it actually represents a new era for the naked dress.

"It’s all about a dark or bold-colored naked dress," Cuttrell revealed to InStyle via email. "Last season, I did a lot of nudes and light colors, but I think having a pop of color when there is so much skin showing is fun for summer."

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Of course, pulling off a naked dress is no easy feat, and while Cuttrell claims the trick is "fashion tape and confidence," she also has some practical advice, like what kind of underwear to wear.

"The Victoria's Secret Sexy Illusions No-Show Thong Panty" she suggested when asked about undergarments. "I must have packed 300 [for Cannes]!"

So, there you have it, folks. The new naked dress is bright-colored, don't forget your double-sided tape, and a thong is probably the way to go in terms of underwear. Plus, you can always gather inspiration from other famous ladies who have fully embraced the naked dress, making fashion history with their barely-there choices.