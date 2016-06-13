The 12 Prettiest Nail Polish and Sandal Pairings to Try This Summer

Blame it on the lazy girl that chills inside all of us, but we're wholeheartedly embracing slides this summer, first and foremost, for their easy, fuss-free nature. You can step, slide, and breeze out the door in seconds. No lacing, no tying, no hassle. And for that reason (and also because they're insanely chic), slides have topped our shopping lists for the summer.

But slides have come a long way from shower shoes in the '90s or the sporty Birkenstock-like ones from last year. This new crop boasts sleek silhouettes, thin soles, and either supremely minimalist designs or a more-is-more attitude. And we really can't get enough. In a sartorial salute to slides, we rounded up 12 styles and matched them with the prettiest nail polish shades, so that you can literally put your best foot forward this summer.

Market by Priya Rao and Selene Milano