For the Nail Buffs: 5 Fast Ways to Prettier Pointers
InStyle.com
Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:44 pm
Color Me Monthly
colormemonthly.com For $7 a month, you get one full-size bottle of this company’s eco-friendly polish in an unexpected but on-trend hue, like the shimmery sapphire Adorned, 12 times a year.
Courtesy
Cult Cosmetics
cultcosmetics.com From its Blackbox nail-club kits, expect three full-size polishes, a nail-art tool, and a foolproof tutorial to create a bold look ($20/month). These are also available for a one-off purchase.
Courtesy
Go Scratch It
goscratchit.com Buy cool patterns like bow ties and painterly abstractions in standout colors ($12/set) designed by the Web’s best nail artists. Or subscribe to its monthly mani box ($30/month), which gets you three limited-edition wrap collections delivered to your door.
Courtesy
Jamberry
jamberry.com
Want a picture on your tips? Just upload photos of, say, your pet, and design a set of wraps. Each $19 sheet yields enough for two or three manis.
Courtesy
Lacquerous
lacquerous.com For $15 month, receive three colors from niche and high-end lines like Dior, Nars, and RGB. What makes this unique? You may not be the first user … and you have to pass them on after a month. (Before you say “eww,” Lacquerous swears that bacteria cannot survive in polish.) Return using a prepaid shipping label, and make new polish picks.
Courtesy
1 of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5Courtesy
Color Me Monthly
colormemonthly.com For $7 a month, you get one full-size bottle of this company’s eco-friendly polish in an unexpected but on-trend hue, like the shimmery sapphire Adorned, 12 times a year.
Advertisement
2 of 5Courtesy
Cult Cosmetics
cultcosmetics.com From its Blackbox nail-club kits, expect three full-size polishes, a nail-art tool, and a foolproof tutorial to create a bold look ($20/month). These are also available for a one-off purchase.
3 of 5Courtesy
Go Scratch It
goscratchit.com Buy cool patterns like bow ties and painterly abstractions in standout colors ($12/set) designed by the Web’s best nail artists. Or subscribe to its monthly mani box ($30/month), which gets you three limited-edition wrap collections delivered to your door.
Advertisement
4 of 5Courtesy
Jamberry
jamberry.com
Want a picture on your tips? Just upload photos of, say, your pet, and design a set of wraps. Each $19 sheet yields enough for two or three manis.
Advertisement
5 of 5Courtesy
Lacquerous
lacquerous.com For $15 month, receive three colors from niche and high-end lines like Dior, Nars, and RGB. What makes this unique? You may not be the first user … and you have to pass them on after a month. (Before you say “eww,” Lacquerous swears that bacteria cannot survive in polish.) Return using a prepaid shipping label, and make new polish picks.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.