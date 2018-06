Nail Art Inspired by the Spring 2013 Runways

We loved the contrast created by Badgley Mischka's skin-baring graphic cutout against the airy violet fabric, so we mirrored the effect by pairing a nude half-moon nail with soft purple lacquer. We began by applying two even coats of OPI’s You’re Such a Buda-Pest ($8.50; opi.com for locations), then painted a nude half-moon shape at the base of the cuticle using Deborah Lippmann’s Careless Whisper ($17; deborahlippmann.com ). While the polish was still wet, we pressed a rhinestone into the nude lacquer, and followed it with a clear top coat to seal in the 3D gem. The extra bling is optional, although we love the effect made by a single rhinestone placed on the pinky finger.