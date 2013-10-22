Naeem Khan's First-Ever Bridal Collection: "I'm Making It Available to the People"

Naeem Khan is known for his runway stunners, elaborate gowns with intricate stitches and hand-finished touches. Now he's taking that same approach and washing it in whites and ivories for his first-ever bridal collection, which he debuted in New York this month. "I've been doing bridal, but very high-end exclusive pieces," he told InStyle.com, mentioning his current project, a $250,000 custom dress for the King of Saudi Arabia's granddaughter's wedding. "Now, I'm making it available to the people." His foray into the bridal market featured 25 gowns, which each took hundreds of hours to complete by hand. Every design was named after a city, as Khan was inspired by "where the modern bride is saying her vows." With its art deco beading, the New York gown evoked a quiet image of the Chrysler Building, while the silver and crystal covered organza Versailles gown brought the city's Palace opulence to life. The other styles were as beautiful as the cities they represented. Click to see collection, available for brides-to-be for fall 2014.

