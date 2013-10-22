Naeem Khan's First-Ever Bridal Collection: "I'm Making It Available to the People"

Courtesy (2)
Sharon Clott Kanter
Oct 22, 2013 @ 2:02 pm

Naeem Khan is known for his runway stunners, elaborate gowns with intricate stitches and hand-finished touches. Now he's taking that same approach and washing it in whites and ivories for his first-ever bridal collection, which he debuted in New York this month. "I've been doing bridal, but very high-end exclusive pieces," he told InStyle.com, mentioning his current project, a $250,000 custom dress for the King of Saudi Arabia's granddaughter's wedding. "Now, I'm making it available to the people." His foray into the bridal market featured 25 gowns, which each took hundreds of hours to complete by hand. Every design was named after a city, as Khan was inspired by "where the modern bride is saying her vows." With its art deco beading, the New York gown evoked a quiet image of the Chrysler Building, while the silver and crystal covered organza Versailles gown brought the city's Palace opulence to life. The other styles were as beautiful as the cities they represented. Click to see collection, available for brides-to-be for fall 2014.

1 of 14



Champagne organza half-sleeve gown with silver and crystal chandelier beading
2 of 14



Ivory tulle strapless deco-beaded gown with a cathedral tulle veil
3 of 14



Ivory organza off-shoulder gown with silver and crystal chandelier beading
4 of 14



Blush organza strapless gown with lace floral degrade embroidery with elbow-length tulle veil
5 of 14



Champagne tulle strapless beaded water lily gown
6 of 14



Ivory strapless organza gown with three-dimensional handmade flowers
7 of 14



Ivory tulle strapless flare gown with nouveau rose threadwork and blush lining with bouquet veil with silk satin trim
8 of 14



Ivory strapless gown with floral deco faille ribbon applique
9 of 14



Ivory hand-embroidered lace sleeveless gown with illusion bodice and blush lining; bouquet veil with silk satin trim
10 of 14



Ivory strapless gown with Spanish rose applique
11 of 14



Ivory A-line gazar gown with beaded degrade bustier and crystal degrade bolero
12 of 14



Ivory gazar geometric crystal-beaded bustier ball gown; cathedral veil with silk satin trim
13 of 14



Ivory crinkle chiffon cap sleeve gown with Watteau, crystal-beaded yoke and belt
14 of 14



Ivory chiffon drop-waist strapless scallop-beaded gown; cathedral veil with Jaipur trim

