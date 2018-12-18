Jennifer Lopez Just Nailed Holiday Style — And Her Entire Plaid Set Is 30% Off Today

Just as we were planning our own family time outfits, of course Jennifer Lopez would be spotted wearing the perfect plaid set while out admiring Christmas trees with her mom in New York City. The classic knee-to-shoulder outfit in grey Prince of Wales check might just be the chicest solution to spending a family holiday in style.

The shirt and skirt set is by luxury Italian brand Max Mara and — most importantly — it’s on sale for 30 percent off today at MyTheresa’s designer sale event.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Naturally, we’re adding both pieces to our cart, plus a ton of other amazing (majorly celeb-approved) designer steals.

The peach suede version of Katie Holmes’ scalloped Chloe flats, which she wore just yesterday, are 30 percent off, as are the grey version of Miley Cyrus’ Stella McCartney thigh high boots. Plus, Karlie Kloss’ sharp Ganni blazer that she wore last week is marked down 40 percent. Can you say *adds everything to bag*?

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's Guide to Reinventing Yourself

MyTheresa’s monumental sale launched today and will be live until December 20. To sweeten the deal, the retailer is also offering free shipping now through then, so you can really cash in on the savings. Shop these celeb-loved (and deeply discounted) looks below and check out the entire sale section here.