The Must-Have Summer-to-Fall Piece: 12 Perfect Motorcycle Jackets

Alexandra DeRosa
Aug 12, 2013 @ 9:00 am

The switch from your summer wardrobe to fall staples can be a tricky one, but channeling your inner rebel with a leather jacket is sure to make the transition much easier. Leather recently became a seasonless fabric, and you can wear a tough topper as an in-between piece with everything in your wardrobe (think flowy dresses and sleek separates). But these aren't your old-school leather jackets -- the new class of moto silhouettes have gotten decked out in high-shine finishes, new bomber jacket shapes, color-blocked paneling, and texture beyond imagination. Click the photo to see faux, affordable, and splurge-worthy styles you'll want to wear season after season.

ALICE by Temperley

A peplum style crafted in leather and detailed with suede stitching is surely splurge-worthy.

$930, net-a-porter.com.
Nasty Gal

Let go of warm weather in a white faux-leather jacket.

$88, nastygal.com.
River Island

Spice up your outerwear wardrobe with multi-colored embellished sleeves. (Think of all the mix-and-match potential!)

$360, riverisland.com
Michael Michael Kors

This washed leather jacket is color blocked to perfection and polished off with a metallic finish.

$450, nordstrom.com.
Laundry By Shelli Segal

Fight chilly days with this two-toned belted topper.

$300, nordstrom.com.
Free People

A pale pink hue adds a dose of femininity to this edgy style.

$498, freepeople.com.
Topshop

Add a different silhouette to your leather jacket collection with this quilted bomber style.

$320, topshop.com.
Diane von Furstenberg

Splurge Alert: Even though this topper may make a dent in your wallet, it will also hold a special place in your heart-and your closet.

$2,000, dvf.com.
Mackage

An oversized collar adds refined glamour to this pastel moto jacket.

$725, bloomingdales.com.
Mango

An asymmetrical zipper completes this tough topper.

$189, mango.com.
Forever 21

Crisp black and white teamed with chestnut brown has wear-with-anything potential.

$40, forever21.com.
French Connection

Try a mixed-media piece to add contrast to your jacket collection.

$198, frenchconnection.com.

