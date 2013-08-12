The Must-Have Summer-to-Fall Piece: 12 Perfect Motorcycle Jackets

The switch from your summer wardrobe to fall staples can be a tricky one, but channeling your inner rebel with a leather jacket is sure to make the transition much easier. Leather recently became a seasonless fabric, and you can wear a tough topper as an in-between piece with everything in your wardrobe (think flowy dresses and sleek separates). But these aren't your old-school leather jackets -- the new class of moto silhouettes have gotten decked out in high-shine finishes, new bomber jacket shapes, color-blocked paneling, and texture beyond imagination. Click the photo to see faux, affordable, and splurge-worthy styles you'll want to wear season after season.

MORE:

• Born in August? You'll Love These Peridot Pieces

• InStyle's First-Ever Shoe Collection With Nine West

• Delicate Jewelry That Tops Our Wish List