Must-Have Holiday Gifts: Swank Envelope Clutches
Home
Fashion
Must-Have Holiday Gifts: Swank Envelope Clutches
InStyle.com
Dec 16, 2014 @ 12:08 pm
Alexander Wang
$825; at Alexander Wang, 212-977-9683
Time Inc. Digital Studios
CiCi Hot
$19;
cicihot.com
Time Inc. Digital Studios
Rebecca Minkoff
$95;
shopbop.com
Time Inc. Digital Studios
L.A.M.B
$299;
zappos.com
Time Inc. Digital Studios
Cleobella
$276;
cleobella.com
Time Inc Digital Studios
