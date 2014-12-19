Sometimes, it's nice to think out of the box when gift-giving. If you have a bigger budget for someone special and want to give something that he or she will love and actually use, go with a great piece of luggage.

We're not talking about your typical suitcases here; we're talking gorgeous, retro luggage. These styles are far from basic, come in interesting color ways, and ultra-durable—all features that really allows them to stand out from the rest.

So not only are these suitcases serviceable and stylish, but it is also something unique—and they're easy to spot at baggage claim!

PHOTOS: Must-Have Holiday Gifts: Retro Roller Bags