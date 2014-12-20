Must-Have Holiday Gifts: The Luxe Luggage Tag

Alexandra DeRosa
Dec 20, 2014 @ 10:30 am

If you're looking for a great last minute gift, we're with you, and we're here to help.

Rather than select an item that's beautiful but rarely touched, we were thinking in a different direction: picking something that they would use often but usually wouldn't spend a lot of money on for themselves. Hence, meet the luxe luggage tag. The gift suits everyone on your checklist—even those who you didn't remember until last minute (shh... we won't tell!). Just have your bases covered with the kind of tags that feel and look special. See our selection now!PHOTOS: Must-Have Holiday Gifts: Luxe Luggage Tags

1 of 5 Time Inc Digital Studios

Graphic Image

$28; graphicimage.com
2 of 5 Time Inc Digital Studios

ASOS

Comes with iPhone 5 case, $22; asos.com
3 of 5 Time Inc Digital Studios

Nancy Gonzalez

$145; at Bergdorf Goodman
4 of 5 Time Inc Digital Studios

Aspinal of London

$65; aspinaloflondon.com
5 of 5 Courtesy

Coach

$35; coach.com

