Gifts for Guys: Hot High Top Sneakers

Time to step up your gift game! The holiday season is the perfect time of year, or perhaps an excuse, to boost your man's style-- as in a pair of hot sneakers.

Already with a sneakerhead? Gift him a shoe that he wouldn't naturally gravitate to when shopping for himself, but also something you could really see blending with his wardrobe. One of the freshest shapes in men's footwear is the high top—the style adds an unexpected edge that works well with a polished pieces, like his go-to jeans and button front.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Because we want your guy to be just as excited about this gift as you are, we picked pairs that suit every man's taste.PHOTOS: Must-Have Holiday Gifts: Hot High Tops