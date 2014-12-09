Cool Dude Gift Guide: Bold Bombers for Boys

Thanks to the rise in athleticism in fashion (ahem, also know as athleisure), bombers have been a thing for a couple of seasons. And it's now your guy's turn to get in the game. We're talking varsity level here, people!

Elevate his outerwear style with our choice picks that include luxe leather-look sleeves, aviator-esque aesthetics, and padded insulation. Basically, these bombers are da bomb. Put some arm candy on your arm candy with these styles.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

PHOTOS: Must-Have Holiday Gifts: Bold Bomber Jackets for Boys