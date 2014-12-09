Cool Dude Gift Guide: Bold Bombers for Boys

Time Inc Digital Studios (3)
Andrea Cheng
Dec 09, 2014 @ 4:02 pm

Thanks to the rise in athleticism in fashion (ahem, also know as athleisure), bombers have been a thing for a couple of seasons. And it's now your guy's turn to get in the game. We're talking varsity level here, people!

Elevate his outerwear style with our choice picks that include luxe leather-look sleeves, aviator-esque aesthetics, and padded insulation. Basically, these bombers are da bomb. Put some arm candy on your arm candy with these styles.

PHOTOS: Must-Have Holiday Gifts: Bold Bomber Jackets for Boys

1 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studios

Bonobos

$348; bonobos.com
Advertisement
2 of 5 Time Inc Digital Studios

Sacai

$1,365; at Jeffrey New York, 212-206-1272
3 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studios

Tim Coppens

$696; barneys.com
Advertisement
4 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studios

Levi's

$495; levis.com
Advertisement
5 of 5 Time Inc. Digital Studios

Zara

$100; zara.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!