Must-Have Holiday Gifts: Backpacks For Grownups

Backpacks made a comeback this season. The style, which was originally reserved for school girls and boys, has been elevated with sleek fabrics and unexpected details—all of which make them appropriate for adults of all ages, and therefore, a great holiday gift.

What makes this an even better gift idea, particularly for that person on your list who has everything, is that it is a piece many people don't already own. And because it may be hard to picture your chicest friend or family member wearing a backpack, we pulled six styles for you to shop, all of which are modern enough to make any former schoolgirl swoon.

1 of 6 Time Inc. Digital Studios

Everlane

$65; everlane.com
2 of 6 Time Inc. Digital Studios

Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane

$890; ysl.com
3 of 6 Courtesy

Coach

$258; coach.com
4 of 6 Time Inc. Digital Studios

Killspencer

$325; killspencer.com
5 of 6 Time Inc. Digital Studios

Ben Minkoff

$255; nordstrom.com
6 of 6 Time Inc Digital Studios

Marc Jacobs

$2,195; at Marc Jacobs, 212-343-1490

