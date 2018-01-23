Can I Get Multiple Outfits Out of One Pair of Pants If They're Not Boring and Black?

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Welcome to Asked & Answered: a very special place for a very special time of year. You know, that time of year when you're finally hitting the gym, smashing new goals at work, and oh, are also not supposed to catch a cold even though the temperatures are dropping? It's the beginning of a new year, and to help you out, we're answering all your fashion questions, helping you look and feel great.

More
Ruthie Friedlander
Jan 23, 2018 @ 11:30 am

There are few things as useful as a well-tailored pair of black pants. They go with literally everything, from that worn-out college sweatshirt you'll never throw out to the super pricey blazer you invested in that instantly gives you confidence. But what about those pants you've been seeing all your favorite street style stars wearing? The printed ones, the wide leg ones, the ones with a little more personality? Can you wear those more than once? Can you wear those to more than one place? Short answer: yes.

VIDEO: 3 Ways to Wear Cropped Flares

 

1 of 5 Courtesy (3)

To a big meeting

Even a patterned pant can be worn in the workplace. Tone the look down with a well-fitted blazer and a neutral tone flat. 

Topshop Windowpane Ruffle Mensy Peg Leg Trousers, $75; nordstrom.comBardot Boyfriend Blazer, $129; nordstrom.com; Tod's Gommini Covered Double T Loafer, $495; nordstrom.com 

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy (3)

To Sunday brunch

Brunch does not need to mean "sweatpants." You can still look put together by pairing a great pant with a chunky knit. 

Topshop Windowpane Ruffle Mensy Peg Leg Trousers, $75; nordstrom.comTopshop Flare Cuff Turtleneck Sweater, $80; nordstrom.com; BP Lance Block Heel Bootie, $90; nordstrom.com

3 of 5 Courtesy (3)

Walking your dog

Whether you're running out for a cup of coffee or taking your adorable dog on a 20-minute walk, you never know who you can run into when you're "just stepping out." Find a super cozy pullover that's sporty enough for a stroll but fitted enough to say "put together."

Topshop Windowpane Ruffle Mensy Peg Leg Trousers, $75; nordstrom.com; Nike Women's Thermal Pullover Training Top, $95; nordstrom.com; Steve Madden Lancer Sneaker, $70; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy (4)

First Date

No. You don't have to buy something new for every first date. Wear your favorite pair of pants with a shirt that has a fun detail, like ruffles, to add an element of surprise. 

Topshop Windowpane Ruffle Mensy Peg Leg Trousers, $75; nordstrom.com, Halogen Ruffle Sleeve Poplin Top, $42; nordstrom.com; BP Hoop Earrings, $10; nordstrom.com; Imagine by Vince Camuto Oya Asymmetrical Pointy Toe Pump, $50; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy (3)

Girls Night Out

Believe it or not, your favorite work pant can take you to drinks with your best friends. Add a sexy bodysuit and some accessories and voila, new look, new you. 

Topshop Windowpane Ruffle Mensy Peg Leg Trousers, $75; nordstrom.com AFRM Lace Bodysuit, $50; nordstrom.com; Ettika Charm Layered Choker, $40; nordstrom.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!