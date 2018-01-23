Can I Get Multiple Outfits Out of One Pair of Pants If They're Not Boring and Black?

Welcome to Asked & Answered: a very special place for a very special time of year. You know, that time of year when you're finally hitting the gym, smashing new goals at work, and oh, are also not supposed to catch a cold even though the temperatures are dropping? It's the beginning of a new year, and to help you out, we're answering all your fashion questions, helping you look and feel great.

There are few things as useful as a well-tailored pair of black pants. They go with literally everything, from that worn-out college sweatshirt you'll never throw out to the super pricey blazer you invested in that instantly gives you confidence. But what about those pants you've been seeing all your favorite street style stars wearing? The printed ones, the wide leg ones, the ones with a little more personality? Can you wear those more than once? Can you wear those to more than one place? Short answer: yes.

VIDEO: 3 Ways to Wear Cropped Flares