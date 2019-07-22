This Detail About Mr. Rogers's Sweaters Will Seriously Warm Your Heart

Image zoom Fotos International/Getty Images

On Monday morning, Sony released the trailer for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, AKA the film that has Tom Hanks portraying the iconic TV personality and puppeteer, Fred Rogers. Seeing the actor dressed up as Mr. Rogers, complete with gray hair and his iconic red sweater, instantly brought back childhood memories — and reminded us of the sweet story behind all the sweaters seen on PBS's Mr. Rogers Neighborhood.

In one of the show's episodes, Mr. Rogers went into detail about his signature look, revealing that his own mother actually knit those sweaters for him.

"She makes sweaters for many different people," he told the camera, after showing a picture of his mom and pointing out the intricate details in each piece. "But, that's one of the ways that she has of saying that she loves somebody."

If that statement doesn't make you feel a tad bit emotional, Mr. Rogers, of course, wasn't done yet.

"You know, when I put on one of these sweaters, it helps me to think about my mother," he continued. "I guess that's the best thing about things — they remind you of people."

Um, what's the pollen count today? Because our eyes are definitely watering.

There's no word on whether or not this heartwarming detail will be included in the Tom Hanks movie, which comes out this Thanksgiving and tells the story of a journalist whose life changes after meeting Mr. Rogers. However, we'll never be able to look at those cozy layers without thinking about it.

Check out Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers, below.