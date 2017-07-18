The Man Repeller's Latest Shoe Collection Is Every Fashion Girl's Dream

Alexis Bennett
Jul 18, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

Leandra Medine is at it again, making us fall in love with her quirky designs and impeccable eye for details. This time, the world-famous fashion blogger is helping us capture her signature style this summer with another shoe collection from her MR by Man Repeller line, which is exclusively sold at Net-a-Porter.

The roster includes six chic designs, and each style can easily transform a boring outfit into a winning fashion moment. All you need to spice up your average T-shirt and denim shorts are the red, white, and blue slides. And you're good to go.

Just like so many other brands, Medine is definitely on board with the comfortable-shoe movement that's taking over the fashion scene. So you'll find easy-to-walk-in wedges, kitten heels, and clogs in the mix.

VIDEO: How Much Are You Really Spending on Shoes?

 

Check out all of the stand-out shoes from the latest MR by Man Repeller below.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Kitten Heel Embellished Linen Pumps

MR by Man Repeller $395 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Woven Canvas Clogs

MR by Man Repeller $425 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Wicker Wedge Satin Sandals

MR by Man Repeller $450 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Kitten Heel Embroidered Raffia Pumps

MR by Man Repeller $395 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Straps canvas-trimmed patent-leather sandals

MR by Man Repeller $325 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Wicker Wedge PVC Sandals

MR by Man Repeller $450 SHOP NOW

