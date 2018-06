1 of 6 Imaxtree (4)

REASONS TO LOVE IT

Motorcycle jackets have become ubiquitous enough to earn themselves a cute nick-name, but they haven't lost an ounce of coolness. In fact, this season's versions, with thier intricate networks of zippers, are as badass as ever. But fresh colors and feminine touches have elevated them to special occasion status.



HOW TO WORK IT

The look is more deliberate than in the past: Instead of tossing a moto jacket over a silky dress or throwing one on with something casual like denim, many designers paired them with coordinating bottoms (often made of leather) for a dressier feel. While the vibe was hardly buttoned-up, the jackets worn zipped, functioning more as a top. Choose one with contrasting sleeves-a big trend-and mix it with luxurious fabrics like brocade or velvet for an exotic flavor.



Photos: (left to right) Etro, Versace, Givenchy, Kenzo