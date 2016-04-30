Enter InStyle's Mother's Day Instagram Contest for a Chance to Win a Dazzling Pandora Jewelry Prize Pack

InStyle Staff
Apr 30, 2016 @ 10:00 am

Don't wait until Mother’s Day to celebrate! InStyle has launched an Instagram contest with Pandora jewelry that pays tribute to the beautiful mothers in our lives. Followers of @instylemagazine have the chance win a selection of Pandora's amazing jewelry collection (see below for details). All you need to do is something you are planning on doing anyway: Share a photo of you and the mom in your life on Instagram (it can be recent or a #TBT)—just like InStyle's own Kahlana Barfield Brown did, above. Or if you’re a mom yourself, feel free to ‘gram you and your little one. If you're feeling inspired, include in your caption where and when the photo was taken.

Tag @instylemagazine and @theofficialpandora in the photo, and include the hashtag #InStyleMomsDayContest. InStyle editors will select two winners based on their creative imagery and captions. Contest ends on May 8, so share today for chance to win!

Prize packages will include seven items from the collection below.

1 of 15 Courtesy

Sparkling Love Earrings

2 of 15 Courtesy

Delicate Sentiments Ring

3 of 15 Courtesy

Sparkling Bow Ring

4 of 15 Courtesy

Hearts of Pandora Ring

5 of 15 Courtesy

Chain Necklace

6 of 15 Courtesy

Essence Dignity

7 of 15 Courtesy

Dazzling Daisy Ring

8 of 15 Courtesy

Essence Dignity

9 of 15 Courtesy

Family Forever, Clear CZ

10 of 15 Courtesy

Sterling Silver Bangle

11 of 15 Courtesy

Glittering Heart, Soft Pink Enamel

12 of 15 Courtesy

Essence Bangle

13 of 15 Courtesy

Pink Braided Double-Leather Bracelet

14 of 15 Courtesy

Sparkling Love Knot Pendant

15 of 15 Courtesy

Sparkling Bow Earrings

