This Mother Denim Collection Is Simply the Most 'Badass' We've Ever Seen
As part of our Badass Women issue celebrating women who show up, speak up, and get things done, we partnered with Hollywood's favorite denim brand on a collection of jeans and socks that walk the walk.
We've teamed up with cult-favorite jean brand MOTHER Denim for a collection that’ll give you your badass stamp of approval to wear (literally) loud and proud.
The capsule collection will feature three exclusive pieces that show the world you're a person who knows how to “show up, speak up, and get things done,” as InStyle’s editor-in-chief Laura Brown likes to say.
And just like the Badass Women we feature on this site (and the magazine, currently celebrating its Badass Women issue), this line also does some good for the world. A portion of the proceeds — $5 from each sale of socks and barrettes and $20 from jeans — will benefit The Loveland Foundation, which provides Black women and girls with access to high-quality, culturally competent mental health services.
“Loveland Foundation is committed to showing up for communities of color in unique and powerful ways, with a particular focus on Black women and girls,” their mission statement reads. “Our resources and initiatives are collaborative and they prioritize opportunity, access, validation, and healing.
The line includes MOTHER's trendy Baby Steps socks emblazoned with the word "badass," your classic tube socks with a bit of a kick. The white socks feature bright pink stripes and vibrant orange lettering. Accessorize up top with a two-pack of bright orange badass barrettes. And finally, kick some (bad) ass in The Hustler Ankle Fray, the bestselling high-rise flared jeans come in a white wash with "badass" right there on the back pocket.
Shop now:
Baby Steps Socks in Badass
$24: motherdenim.com.
The Barrette in Badass
$24; motherdenim.com.
The Hustler Ankle Fray in Badass
$208; motherdenim.com.