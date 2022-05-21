The Most Wished-for Swimsuits on Amazon Are Right on Trend for Summer and Start at $26
We have one week left before Memorial Day weekend, and that means swimsuit season is right around the corner. With more than 40,000 swimwear options on Amazon alone, it can be difficult to navigate the plethora of options and find the best swimsuits for you. Luckily, the retailer curated a selection of the swimsuits shoppers most often add to their wish lists and registries, and we broke it down even further, rounding up 10 of the best options from the list.
Our picks include both one-pieces and bikinis in a range of colors, patterns, and styles. They all have thousands of five-star ratings and cost less than $40. Below, you'll find 10 customer-loved swimsuits available to shop on Amazon:
- Mooslover One-Shoulder High-Waisted Bikini Set, $26
- Rxrxcoco Cross-Front Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit, $30
- Cupshe V-Neck Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit, $30
- Cupshe Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $30
- Cupshe Color-Blocked Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit, $33
- Suuksess Cross-Front High-Waisted Bikini Set, $34
- Cupshe Scallop-Trim Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit, $35
- Hilor V-Neck Braided-Trim One-Piece Swimsuit, $36
- Sporlike Ruffled High-Waisted Bikini Set, $37
- Cocopear Crossover One-Piece Swimdress, $40
One-shoulder tops were all over the spring runways, and the trend has trickled down into the swimwear space. The Mooslover One-Shoulder High-Waisted Bikini Set comes in 22 colors and patterns and sizes small through extra large. It comes with a one-shoulder top that has removable pads and a fabric tie, as well as slightly cheeky, high-waisted bottoms. According to one reviewer, "The cut is so flattering and the quality is equal to something you'd find at Saks."
Ruffle swimwear is another major trend you're going to see everywhere this summer. You can get the look with this Cupshe one-piece that has a deep V-neckline with ruffle trim. It comes in 20 colors and patterns and sizes XS through XXL. The swimsuit also has decorative ruching across the front, a lace-up closure in the back, and padded cups for extra support. One shopper said they feel "comfortable and confident" in the suit, while a second person noted they would be "buying one in every color."
Finishing off with the royals-approved Kelly green trend, the Cupshe Color-Blocked One-Piece Swimsuit comes in a beautiful mix of greens, as well as 13 other color combinations. The swimsuit has a V-neckline, wrap-front silhouette, and padded cups. One shopper called the suit "sexy, glamorous, and supportive, all at the same time," and it doesn't get much better than that in the name of swimwear.
Keep scrolling through to check out the rest of our swimsuit picks from Amazon's Most Wished-For section.
