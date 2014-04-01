Rainbow Bright! See the Standout Colors of the Spring 2014 Runway

In honor of our #SayItWithColor contest, our April "Color Issue," and our overall appreciation for standout hues, we looked to the spring/summer 2014 runways for some color inspiration to wake up our lackluster wardrobe, a necessity especially after that drawn-out bitterly cold winter we endured.

The outcome? A delicious riot of colors that soared through every single shade of the rainbow. Rich, saturated primary colors —including Ralph Lauren's siren-red silk cady cape dress (worn famously by Lupita Nyong'o at the 2014 Golden Globes), Christian Siriano's sunny-yellow separates, and Max Mara's slinky cobalt blue look—made a major impact. But so did unexpected shades, like lime green, as seen at Oscar de la Renta, and pretty pastels, including lavender and blush pink.

We pinpointed the most common and prettiest shades, and compiled a rainbow-bright roundup of looks that dominated the spring 2014 catwalk.