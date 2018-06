The Most Iconic Prom Dresses of All Time

While we won't be shopping for a prom dress this season, we can't help feeling a little nostalgic this time of year. What better way to relive prom than through some of the most memorable on-screen looks ever!



Pretty in Pink, 1986

THE ROLE:

Molly Ringwald as Andie Walsh

HER PROM SONG:

"If You Leave" by OMD

WHY WE LOVE IT:

Determined to show her high school's rich snobs that they didn't break her, Andie creates a 80s-tastic prom dress from a hand-me-down a thrift-store buy. End result: She makes them all look like jerks-and she gets the guy.